Three Wizards Trade Scenarios for Trae Young

Reports and rumors are flying around that the Washington Wizards are strong suitors to trade for Trae Young.

These rumors mark the start of trade season in the NBA. Young and many players are linked to multiple teams and will more than likely be traded. The question, though, is which teams are willing to trade for Young?

The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young, @TheSteinLine has learned, in a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract.



More to come here: https://t.co/i9CobUR55T pic.twitter.com/k9xOa2DZas — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 5, 2026

Washington may be the only team willing and able to trade for Young, and the Atlanta Hawks. Trading for the All-Star point guard should not be seen as a long-term move, but rather a way to consistently flip veteran guards for more picks. It also serves as a way to get even more draft capital. Specifically, the highly coveted New Orleans Pelicans pick swap.

What are some potential packages that send Young to Washington? Three scenarios make sense based on past trade rumors and current rumors floating around.

Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) yells at the referee during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Washington gets Draft Capital

Wizards Receive:

Trae Young

2026 First Round Swap (MIL or NOP)

2029 First Round Draft Pick

Hawks Receive:

CJ McCollum

Corey Kispert

It's doubtful the Wizards will part with Kispert, as the organization values his leadership and on-court play a ton. However, if the deal is right, then he will be traded. It has to give them substantial draft capital, and this one gets them two first-round picks. No matter what, to trade Young, the Hawks have to attach draft picks. This one just gets the Wizards multiple firsts.

Minimal Trade Pieces, Maximum Value

Wizards Receive:

Trae Young

2026 First Round Swap (MIL or NOP)

Hawks Receive:

CJ McCollum

Malaki Branham

AJ Johnson

For some reason, AJ Johnson has been getting more time. He has gotten real rotation minutes and has come off the bench in the first quarter. It is really strange, but when you look at how Johnson was traded from Milwaukee, it makes sense. He barely played, but all of a sudden got a ton of minutes, then was traded to the Wizards. Will Dawkins could be doing something similar, increasing his trade value before trading him to Atlanta.

Three-Team Trade with Dallas

Wizards Receive:

Trae Young

2026 First Round Swap (MIL or NOP)

Hawks Receive:

CJ McCollum

Corey Kispert

Anthony Davis

Mavericks Receive:

Zacharie Risachier

Kristaps Porzingis

Finally have a moment to get some Trae Young thoughts out there:



🏀Feels like his time in Atlanta is definitely done from all the reporting out there.

🏀If it's the Wizards, I like that "growing up" move for Washington. Young can really help them and he's still young enough to… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 6, 2026

It seems unlikely the Dallas Mavericks want Trae Young, or else a trade between the two would not have stalled and instead picked up steam. Instead, the Hawks moved on to Washington, which is willing to take on that ugly contract amid a rebuild.

This works out for all sides: the Mavericks get a young player and cap space this offseason, the Hawks get veterans to make a playoff push, and the Wizards get the draft pick they want. However, this is the least likely trade mentioned, as the Mavericks really want draft picks from Atlanta, not players.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!