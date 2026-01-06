Three Wizards Trade Scenarios for Trae Young
Reports and rumors are flying around that the Washington Wizards are strong suitors to trade for Trae Young.
These rumors mark the start of trade season in the NBA. Young and many players are linked to multiple teams and will more than likely be traded. The question, though, is which teams are willing to trade for Young?
Washington may be the only team willing and able to trade for Young, and the Atlanta Hawks. Trading for the All-Star point guard should not be seen as a long-term move, but rather a way to consistently flip veteran guards for more picks. It also serves as a way to get even more draft capital. Specifically, the highly coveted New Orleans Pelicans pick swap.
What are some potential packages that send Young to Washington? Three scenarios make sense based on past trade rumors and current rumors floating around.
Washington gets Draft Capital
Wizards Receive:
- Trae Young
- 2026 First Round Swap (MIL or NOP)
- 2029 First Round Draft Pick
Hawks Receive:
- CJ McCollum
- Corey Kispert
It's doubtful the Wizards will part with Kispert, as the organization values his leadership and on-court play a ton. However, if the deal is right, then he will be traded. It has to give them substantial draft capital, and this one gets them two first-round picks. No matter what, to trade Young, the Hawks have to attach draft picks. This one just gets the Wizards multiple firsts.
Minimal Trade Pieces, Maximum Value
Wizards Receive:
- Trae Young
- 2026 First Round Swap (MIL or NOP)
Hawks Receive:
- CJ McCollum
- Malaki Branham
- AJ Johnson
For some reason, AJ Johnson has been getting more time. He has gotten real rotation minutes and has come off the bench in the first quarter. It is really strange, but when you look at how Johnson was traded from Milwaukee, it makes sense. He barely played, but all of a sudden got a ton of minutes, then was traded to the Wizards. Will Dawkins could be doing something similar, increasing his trade value before trading him to Atlanta.
Three-Team Trade with Dallas
Wizards Receive:
- Trae Young
- 2026 First Round Swap (MIL or NOP)
Hawks Receive:
- CJ McCollum
- Corey Kispert
- Anthony Davis
Mavericks Receive:
- Zacharie Risachier
- Kristaps Porzingis
It seems unlikely the Dallas Mavericks want Trae Young, or else a trade between the two would not have stalled and instead picked up steam. Instead, the Hawks moved on to Washington, which is willing to take on that ugly contract amid a rebuild.
This works out for all sides: the Mavericks get a young player and cap space this offseason, the Hawks get veterans to make a playoff push, and the Wizards get the draft pick they want. However, this is the least likely trade mentioned, as the Mavericks really want draft picks from Atlanta, not players.
