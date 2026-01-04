Wizards Welcoming Back Sharpshooting Wing from Injury

The most impressive fact about the Washington Wizards' recent stretch of wins is that it has come while the team has been missing multiple players.

Usually, teams that are missing starters and key role players crumble under pressure. Instead, the team shined, even getting a blowout win to open the new year.

Thankfully, the Wizards are slowly getting rid of that injury bug. They may not be getting the firepower of George back, but they are getting a nice sharpshooter to come off the bench.

Corey Kispert is officially back from his injury and will play in the next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Corey Kispert is Healthy Again

After needing surgery on his hand earlier in the season, Kispert came back looking like he had leaped. Before his injury, the forward was a key contributor in the starting lineup. Then, in a win against the Atlanta Hawks, Kispert injured his hand. After having surgery on his thumb the previous season, the team wanted to play it safe. Then, he finally came back in December against the Charlotte Hornets.

Unfortunately, in that game, Kispert once again got injured, this time with a hamstring strain. Given how many strains there have been in the NBA, it makes sense to rest him and let his body properly heal.

So far this season, Kispert has been a valuable player for the Wizards. He is averaging 8.9 points on 39.4 percent shooting from distance. His stats don't show he is changing the game, but when you watch him on the court, he is clearly a game-changer. He dives for loose balls, knows how to space the floor, and has improved a decent amount on defense.

He returns to a hot Wizards team that is currently six-and-four in their last 10 games. This has been due to the team's shooting, but also defense stepping up in those outings. Pairing Kispert off the bench with the likes of Justin Champagnie, Bub Carrington, and Marvin Bagley should only take this second unit to the next level.

Other Injury Updates

Kyshwan George remains out with his strain. George has been one of the breakout players for the Wizards, so the team should play it safe with him. Head coach Brian Keefe has also not given an update on George's timetable for return. Cam Whitmore also remains out and will presumably be out for a long time due to his blood clot. However, Keefe did say that Whitmore is doing well.

Tristan Vukcevic is questionable for the squad's next game. This is due to an ongoing illness that had him out in the win against the Brooklyn Nets. He will likely be a game-time decision for the next game.

