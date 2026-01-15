Two Wizards Next Up On the Trade Block

The Washington Wizards officially kicked off the 2026 NBA trade cycle, acquiring All-Star guard Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. The contents of the trade may have been surprising given the relatively low return for a player of Young’s caliber, but it wasn’t surprising that either team ultimately made the move.

Washington acquired McCollum this offseason, likely with the understanding that he wasn’t going to be a Wizard for very long, and Young had been connected to trade talks for the better part of his tenure in Atlanta. Now, with this trade completed and the market set, questions surrounding when the next blockbuster deal will occur have already begun to arise.

Although Washington will more than likely not be involved in any additional blockbuster trades — outside of serving as a third-party team to help make salary work — there are still a few Wizards whose names have surfaced on the trading block. Being on the block doesn’t guarantee a player’s departure, but it seems increasingly likely that Washington will explore another move before the trade deadline arrives.

Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III Likely Trade Candidates

The two most likely candidates in D.C. are forward Khris Middleton and center Marvin Bagley III. Middleton was another rental-type acquisition for the Wizards, as it was unlikely he factored into their long-term plans when they traded for him last season. Now, nearly a year into his stint in Washington, Middleton has once again found himself in trade discussions, this time potentially moving away from the District.

Logically, it makes sense to move on from Middleton sooner rather than later, as his expiring deal and deteriorating body suggest his value will only continue to decline with time.

However, the Wizards’ front office has consistently emphasized the importance of veteran presence in the locker room on a young team, and moving Middleton would mean parting with one of the few elder voices. His sub-stellar play this season will likely prevent Washington from receiving any high-end value in return, but if they choose to move on, acquiring future draft capital remains a realistic outcome.

As for Bagley, the odds of him being moved appear far more likely. This marks the third straight season in which the Wizards bought low on him during the offseason — acquiring him on a near league-minimum deal — only to flip him at the deadline for legitimate assets. Bagley has proven time and time again that he is a capable backup big in today’s NBA who can impact games on a night-to-night basis, making his value to contending teams somewhat appealing. Like Middleton, Washington likely won’t be able to extract significant value due to Bagley’s contract and role, but receiving anything in return would be considered a win when factoring in what they initially acquired him for.

