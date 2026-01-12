Wizards Lose Season Series to Suns

Although it looked like the Washington Wizards could tie the season series with the Phoenix Suns, that hope faded in the second half of the game.

The game was relatively close after the first half. At the end of the third quarter, however, the Wizards had nearly a 30-point deficit to overcome. With only 12 minutes left to play, it was not enough time to win, as the Wiz Kids lost 112-93.

The team is currently operating without someone as a lead guard, which has led to a ton of turnovers lately. In their last two games, both losses since trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, the team has totaled 39 turnovers.

In the loss against the Suns, they had 22 turnovers. The Wizards need a point guard, which is why they traded for Trae Young. Still, throughout the ugliness of this loss, there are some bright spots to look at.

Wizards Drop Another Game to the Suns

Thankfully, the organization still has Alex Sarr, as he looks like the key player to get the team out of the rebuild. Sarr tallied 19 points and 15 rebounds in the loss, along with coming away with three blocks on defense. Most nights are good nights for Sarr. He looks like a future star in the making, and having a point guard who can throw him lobs now will only take his game further.

Bilal Coulibaly also looked good tonight, but more so on the defensive end. Coulibaly was tasked with guarding Devin Booker and did so for the most part. Taking away Booker's six free throws, he would only have 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Coulibaly's defense has taken another step; all he needs to do now is improve his offense.

Tre Johnson also looked like a sharpshooter again, as The Long Ranger went 8-of-15 from the field and three-of-eight from distance. Johnson already looks like one of the league's best three-point shooters, and the scary part is he can still get better. His defense is still average, and he can still grow as a playmaker. The fact that Johnson is already this great a shooter as a rookie, though, is a good sign of things to come in Washington.

This team is still playing like a team trying to keep their draft pick, which makes total sense. Their pick is still owned by the New York Knicks and is top-eight protected, so expect more losses in the future. Still, once the team adds Young into the mix, games might be more exciting, and the team could scrounge up a win against teams similar to the Suns.

