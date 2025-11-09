Could Wizards' Big Man Be An All-Star?
The Washington Wizards' 1-9 start to the 2025-26 season has been less than inspiring. Between questionable coaching and underperforming talent, vibes in Washington are at an all-time low.
However, a few young Wizards players have given fans something to root for, specifically Alex Sarr, who has looked vastly improved. The talent that Sarr possesses has always been undeniable, but even the biggest Sarr truthers didn't see the jump that he took this season coming.
Statistical Improvements
Sarr is averaging 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assists a game, on 52.7% from the field, 34.5% from three and 75.8% from the free throw line in 10 games this season. All of which are significant increases from the numbers he posted last year.
His newfound willingness to play inside has allowed head coach Brian Keefe to use him in a wider variety of ways. Sarr has been lethal as a screener, possessing the ability to roll or pop to create opportunities. Along with that, his improvement playing out of the post has been eye opening, as his turnaround jumpshot has become one of the more lethal moves in the NBA.
Sarr ties together all of his scoring prowess with immensely underrated play making skill, giving Keefe more confidence to put the ball in his hands knowing that he will make the right play.
Defensively, Sarr took another step forward in what was already his strongest attribute: shot blocking. Sarr increased his shot blocking rate by 2.5% from his rookie season, going from 5% to 7.5%. That jump has been felt when he is on the court, as his ability to deter shots around the rim makes it difficult for teams to play inside.
Sarr does struggle a bit on the ball still, as his slim frame allows defenders to play through his chest. However, Sarr has still proven himself to be one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA today.
Off the Court Factors
As we all know, more goes into being an All-Star then on the court performances. The starters are voted in by fans, heavily skewing the odds of making the team to more popular players located in bigger markets.
With that in mind, the odds of Sarr sneaking into a starting lineup are slim to none. However, the rest of the team is voted on by players and media, giving Sarr a chance to get in. Odds will still be against him, as more proven players on better teams will likely be more favored to participate in a game predicated on fan entertainment. However, every season, one or two smaller-market emerging stars find their way into games.
The biggest off-court factor that will skew Sarr’s All-Star odds is the health of himself and his peers. He will have to remain healthy for a huge chunk of the first half of the season, along with one of his peers, missing an extended period of time. Nobody would ever wish harm on another player just so Sarr could get in — it is just a variable that will factor into the result.
All-Star Chances
As of now, there are no official betting odds for participants in the All-Star game. It’s also too early to compare Sarr to peers around the league, as injuries, slow starts and hot starts make it difficult to gauge where the rest of the league is at.
However, it is fair to assume that if Sarr keeps a relatively similar pace to the one he is on, he will find himself to be the first Wizards All-Star since Bradley Beal in 2021.
