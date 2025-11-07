Alex Sarr Cementing Himself as Wizards' Alpha
When the Washington Wizards selected Alex Sarr with the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the franchise placed enormous expectations on his shoulders. This was needed because they haven’t had true success in quite some time now. The organization, long in search of a culture-changing cornerstone, hoped Sarr could become the foundation of a new era.
After one season down, and now in the second year of his NBA career, Sarr has not only lived up to those expectations, but he’s exceeded them, establishing himself as the undisputed alpha of the Wizards.
How Has Alex Sarr Made Himself the Alpha of the Wizards?
Sarr’s impact starts with his defense, an area the Wizards have struggled with for years. From day one, he has set the tone on that end of the floor, leading the team in blocks last season and doing so again this year. His ability to anchor the paint, alter shots, and protect the rim has transformed the Wizards’ defensive identity. More importantly, Sarr leads by example. His relentless effort and defensive commitment inspire teammates to follow suit, making him not just a statistical leader but a cultural one as well.
Beyond his defensive dominance, Sarr has evolved into a force on the glass. For the second consecutive season, he leads Washington in rebounds, showcasing his tenacity and understanding of positioning. His presence on the boards gives the Wizards much-needed stability, allowing the team to control tempo and create second-chance opportunities. Sarr’s presence on the board marks him as the most important player to the team.
What’s made this season truly special for Sarr, however, is his offensive leap. After struggling to find consistency on that end as a rookie, he has emerged as the team’s leading scorer this year. His offensive arsenal has expanded dramatically, as he scores efficiently inside the paint, hits mid-range jumpers, and even stretches the floor with his three-point shooting. He can even control the rock, as we have seen him bring the ball up the court and even control the rock in a half-court setting. Sarr’s improvement has given the Wizards a reliable go-to option, something they’ve lacked in recent years.
Ultimately, Sarr has also shown flashes of Nikola Jokić-like playmaking from the center position. Ranking third on the team in assists per game, he’s become a hub for the offense, facilitating from the post and finding open shooters with sharp court vision. His versatility makes him nearly impossible to game-plan against, and the NBA is finally realizing it this season. Sarr’s workload underscores his importance, as he ranks second on the team in minutes per game, a testament to how vital he is on both ends of the court. In every sense, he’s the cornerstone the Wizards have been searching for. Alex Sarr isn’t just the future of the franchise; he’s the present leader, the alpha who’s redefining what it means to wear a Wizards uniform.
