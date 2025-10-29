Wizards' Corey Kispert Fires Back After Jordan Poole Comments
Jordan Poole's two seasons with the Washington Wizards were tumultuous, and the player and team shared better times together than their 33 combined wins between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns would suggest.
Jordan Poole in Hot Water After Commenting on Wizards Fans
He shook off some situational growing pains following his rocky debut season in Washington, developing to lead the rebuilding team as a creative shooter while offering some much-needed off-court mentorship. Poole was never going to be along for the long-term, though, making his sudden trade to the New Orleans Pelicans shortly before the 2025 NBA Draft more sudden than shocking.
This isn't his first time changing teams, having only ended up in Washington after things went sour with the Golden State Warriors, but if the two sides didn't leave on amicable terms, no one's reported otherwise. That didn't stop him from firing a clear shot at his former employers a few days ago, though, when he expressed gratitude for a fresh start at the Wizards' fan base's expense.
“I went back and I told all my people, like — it feels so good to be in an environment where the fans are engaged, and you can feel the electricity in there… You can feel the fans chanting," he said earlier this week. "Like, the last two years? Dead in there. It was dead in Capital One.”
It didn't help Washington's shoddy attendance numbers that Poole's short stint in DC coincided with the start of a controlled demolition of the team, orchestrated losing to lock in improved odds in the draft. And while Poole improved over his two Wizards seasons, he played a key role in some of their losing ways.
Corey Kispert Fires Back at Jordan Poole
Former teammate Corey Kispert shared a locker room with Poole for both of those years, and still resides with the team that drafted him. The topic of whether Washington's crowds as much help has already come up after two Wizards home games, and the wing took clear notice of Poole's tone.
“Jordan was a part of those teams, and he can’t remove himself from that,” Kispert said in a story by the Washington Post's Varun Shankar on the developing saga. “It’s ultimately on us as players to put out a product that fans can be proud of. … Jordan’s gonna do what Jordan’s gonna do.”
Poole did what the front office traded for him to do, getting enough numbers for the Wizards to flip him somewhere else for more assets. Kispert, entering his fifth season, understands that the road to competent basketball is long, and recent on-court steps suggest that the team could finally be approaching a product to respect now that Poole's departed.
