Wizards Join Brutal Company With Celtics Loss

With a 3-17 record entering their most recent matchup (at home, no less) against the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards had little momentum in the way of making positive history to look back on this season. While last season's 18-64 overall cume felt like a surefire indication that the 2025-26 crew would have to improve, the team's current trajectory sees them finishing with one of the worst win totals in NBA History.

Not to mention that, against Boston, the Wizards added themselves to a particularly dire bit of Celtics of history. As one of the most consistently dominant franchises in the league as a whole, Boston has an especially impressive resume of leads away from home. The main through-line is, of course, the embarrassment of losing by enough to make this list for any given featured team.

Joining the Ranks

But beneath that lies a squad that recurs more than anyone else. It'll be no shock to fans in D.C. to learn that it is their team seen most often amongst the fray, and that their aforementioned most recent loss joined the ranks as one of the absolute worst. To boot, the Wizards have been added to this list three times in the last six that Boston has traveled to Washington.

3rd time in the last 6 trips to Washington the Celtics put the Wizards on this list... pic.twitter.com/00sB6PDQLn — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 5, 2025

In the 146-101 defeat, Washington failed to outscore Boston in any of the four quarters of play. In fact, their most miserable of the bunch came in the fourth, when the Celtics had already essentially run away with the contest. Going out on a 37-15 rout, led by a 30-point performance from Derrick White, Boston ran the Wizards off of their own floor.

Among many issues, the team's greatest problem may lie in their inability to find answers at the top of the chain. In head coach Brian Keefe, it seems only more questions arise in Washington's search for a solution.

Brian Keefe calls tonight's loss vs. Boston a "step back" for the Wizards.



"We need to reevaluate what we're doing." — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) December 5, 2025

An Obvious Step Back

"We need to reevalute what we're doing," Keefe said, following the historic loss. Moving to 3-18 his Wizards team is by far the most upsetting among the league's current bottom-feeding slate. He called the game a "step back" in an obvious, repetitive autopsy of yet another uninspiring performance in front of a home crowd who have been watching a stalled rebuild for years.

Washington's answer for the future is generally, but one thing appears certain: Keefe's plan for the franchise appears to be unraveling right under his nose.

