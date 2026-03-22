Justin Champagnie Ejected After Fight as Wizards Lose to Thunder

The Washington Wizards were looking to just have a fun game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as it was the end of their toughest stretch of games this season. Instead, things heated up between the two teams, as animosity began to spill into the game. Then the breaking point came at the end of the second quarter.

After a bucket on the offensive end, Justin Champagnie and Jaylin Williams of the Thunder had some words for each other. It started with Williams' shoulder-checking Champagnie after they bumped into each other, and Champagnie responded. That is when it escalated into a scuffle that went into the stands.

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) grabs a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Champagnie Ejected in Recent Loss

While Champagnie and Williams were talking, which was not to compliment each other, Ajay Mitchell entered the fray. This was the exact moment the shoving match started, as Champagnie took a shot at Mitchell, hitting him in the head, which then led to both teams coming in. The worst part is that this altercation went into the stands, putting fans at risk of injury.

First, fights are going to happen in the NBA. Emotions run high, especially in a competitive game like this one. However, these altercations should never escalate into the stands. This puts fans at risk and could lead to injuries, which would then turn into a public relations nightmare. For that, Champagnie will undoubtedly get fined and potentially suspended.

Second, this did not start because of Champagnie. Williams was the one who initiated contact by bumping his shoulder into him. Williams very clearly initiated the contact in the video. Champagnie did escalate it, but this fight would never have happened if Williams had not initiated contact or if Champagnie had brushed it off.

FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN THUNDER-WIZARDS 😳



4 PLAYERS EJECTED 😯 pic.twitter.com/Vm3cTdcqyz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2026

After the fight, both Champagnie and Williams were assessed double technicals and ejected from the game. Mitchell, along with Cason Wallace, was ejected. Anthony Gill was also part of this fight, but was not assessed any form of punishment.

The pool report conducted by Josh Robbins of The Athletic indicated that Gill did not receive anything because Wallace was the one who pushed Gill into the fray, whether he meant to or not. The officials stated that Gill had no ill intent or did anything unsportsmanlike.

Pool report from the altercation between the Thunder and Wizards: pic.twitter.com/lQIrW1bHRT — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) March 22, 2026

Champagnie will surely, and deservedly, receive a fine. As much as fans will want to say he shouldn't, he does need to be reprimanded, as he did take a shot at Mitchell's face.

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