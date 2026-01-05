Wizards Return to Earth With Blowout Loss to Timberwolves

Not everything can last forever, as Icarus learned when he flew too close to the Sun and fell. The Washington Wizards had a feeling similar to Icarus in Greek mythology, as they were on a hot streak.

They were finally climbing their way up, escaping the bottom of the rankings in multiple statistics. Then they faced a true playoff team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and lost 141-115.

Although this is a tough loss, this should not overshadow some impressive performances and a shooting night from some Wizards players.

This stretch of basketball was surely going to end at some point. It was fun while it lasted, though, as this was the boost every fan of the team needed heading into 2026.

Jan 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena.

Wizards Disappoint at Home

It was a disappointing loss, but some players still put on a show. CJ McCollum is the one player who left everything out on the court. He finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. McCollum also made three of his four long-distance attempts. The veteran guard has been a consistent player all season; fans might have to say farewell to him soon, however.

Corey Kispert made his return from an injury in this loss. Overall, it was a solid game for him, considering he came back from a hamstring strain. Kispert shot four of eight from the field while knocking down two of his five three-pointers. The veteran sharpshooter also made all three of his free throws. Everywhere else, he was quiet, and he did turn the ball over a decent amount. Still, it was a solid game for him to come back to.

First bucket back for Corey 🪣 pic.twitter.com/KO1HgHBj0K — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 4, 2026

Justin Champagnie also had another solid showing off the bench. Champagnie ended his night with six points and six rebounds, around what he usually does. He also came away with two blocks.

The young Wiz Kids struggled in this game, though. Alex Sarr had a tough time matching up against the physical, towering presence of Rudy Gobert. Sarr only finished with seven points and shot 30 percent from the field. It was just not his night whatsoever.

As a team, it was just a struggle overall. They were outrebounded, out hustled, and outclassed. Plain and straightforward, Minnesota just wanted this win more than Washington. It showed in every stat, but especially the turnovers. Washington turned the ball over 19 times and had 10 turnovers before the third quarter. This team just fell back down to Earth after flying too close to the Sun lately.

