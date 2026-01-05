Wizards' Rookie Demonstrating Preternatural Shooting Consistency

When most fans picture a consistent-shooting rookie, they usually jump to a prospect who has grasped the understanding of the NBA 3-pointer quicker than most, already understanding how to deal with big-league defenders while adjusting to the increased arc distance.

Tre Johnson isn't like any other rookie. He's only a third of the way through his maiden voyage on the Washington Wizards, already having mastered the simple box score shooting stats. He's already fourth on the team in scoring average at 12.2 points per game, already backing up his hype as one of, if not the most, polished scorers that the franchise has had the pleasure of drafting.

Johnson's intrigue stems from one of the most effortless jump shots in the sport, and that simple translation has already empowered Washington's coaching staff to let him do just about whatever he wants. Luckily for them, just any jumper out of Johnson's hands has been a good shot.

Jan 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) takes a shot before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

He's a 41.2% long-distance sniper on five threes per game, but the real marvel lies in his accuracy from well beyond standard pulling distance.

Johnson is shooting well above league average from each of the increasingly-distant shooting zones beyond the 3-point line, canning 45.5% of his attempts between 20-24 feet, 40% of his looks between 25-29 feet and 46.3% of his tries from 30 feet-onwards.

That third category is the most impressive of the bunch, and his fearlessness as a play-finisher from beyond where most seasoned pros are reluctant to pull up from shows on tape. He's made 14 of his most recent 25 chucks, even shocking teammates who may have underrated how league-ready his eye for bucket-generating was.

Rookie Tre Johnson smooth jumpshots pic.twitter.com/CwMWJF0IAt — .Slip (@SlipReaper) January 2, 2026

Steps Ahead of his Peers

It's not just that his release already looks to be one of the most polished strokes in the league. He's getting to his spots with inspiring comfortability with increased on-ball usage, further padding the bed of passers that the Wizards have spent the last two seasons nurturing.

When he's chased off of the line, a habit that defenders have quickly learned to turn to as a means of forcing the still-skinny guard into figuring something else out beyond a spot-up shot, he's turned to a similarly-destructive weapon in the midrange. He has a Kevin Durant-esque knack for navigating through traffic and pulling up with minimal airspace to speak of, and even though he still remains physically behind most other pure three-level scorers, his craftiness is worth investing in as he continues to develop.

The Wizards knew they got arguably the 2025 NBA Draft's top scorer this past summer, and fans should be pleased to see the unique manner in which he's fit alongside the best of the best, already having outclassed most rookie scales at the most important specialized skill in the sport.

