Wizards Have to Lean into Young Talent

With the holiday season upon us and Christmas in full swing, what better time than now to discuss which players on the Washington Wizards may have to take a back seat in the sport they’ve dedicated their lives to. All jokes aside, this time of year is genuinely a good opportunity to step back and evaluate the direction a team is heading.

In the Wizards’ case, it has become abundantly clear that they won’t be in contention for postseason success this season, or any time soon for that matter. With that in mind, Washington is left with a choice regarding how they handle the remainder of the year.

One option is to continue doing what they have been doing. Although the Wizards have been far from competitive, head coach Brian Keefe has largely stayed true to his approach, leaning heavily on more experienced veteran talent.

Brian Keefe continues to show an inability to adjust when it matters most.



Another game where the Wizards get blitzed in the 4th quarter and have zero response despite several timeouts.



Staring down another double-digit loss to the Hornets. — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 24, 2025

That approach would make sense if Washington were showing any resemblance of a competitive basketball team, but it’s obvious that they aren’t. Continuing to rely on proven players and aging talent doesn’t do much for the organization long term, especially considering the current state of the rebuild.

The direction Washington should be heading is fully leaning into the youth movement. Although the Wizards have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, one thing has remained consistent: the young guys want to play.

Even if players like Tre Johnson, Will Riley, and Jamir Watkins may not consistently produce high-level basketball that leads to wins, it’s clear that they want to compete night in and night out. The consistent energy they bring on both ends of the floor feeds into the rest of the roster, creating a better overall environment.

Intrigued by the defensive versatility that Jamir Watkins has shown in limited playing time. The Wizards actually used Jamir as a small ball center against the Spurs last game. He uses his strength and leverage here to push Wemby off his spot and force a tough turnaround jumper. pic.twitter.com/ZWzBgBAWX8 — Jim (@Wiz_Weekly) December 23, 2025

Leaning into young talent is a difficult leap to make, but it’s necessary for the future of the franchise. Not only is the on-court product more enjoyable to watch, but it will also benefit the long-term outlook of the team. The hardest part of a rebuild is developing young talent within a scheme, and Washington is now being given a perfect opportunity to do just that by giving these players valuable in-game reps.

The Wizards’ roster is far from a finished product, and it will likely be years before they field a team capable of competing for a legitimate playoff spot. However, chipping away at the difficult parts of the rebuild now will prove immensely valuable down the line.

