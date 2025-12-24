Wizards Center Making Case for All-Star Bid

The Washington Wizards, currently boasting a bottom-of-the-barrel 5-23 overall record, have earned very little in the way of positive national recognition through about a third of their 2025-26 campaign. As head coach Brian Keefe continues to try and find ways to restructure a broken roster into a consistently operative machine, one cog on particular stands out as fine on his own.

That is, second-year center Alex Sarr. After a rookie campaign last year that did little more than inspire "could be" narratives around the lengthy big, Sarr's sophomore season has not only cemented him as the cornerstone of Washington's continuous rebuild, but as one of the best young bigs in the entire league.

As a result of his rocketed growth, an early push for Sarr being an NBA All-Star is starting to take shape on social media, specifically spurred by the Wizards' official X (Twitter) account. Showcasing Sarr's statistics in comparison to other centers in the Eastern Conference, it isn't hard to see the outline for what could end up being a properly convincing argument for his selection.

A Potent Playmaker

Across the board, Sarr is among the most potent playmakers at his position. He ranks third in points per game, fourth in assists, ninth in rebounds and is tied for second in blocks. Sarr has, thus far, leveled 18.3 PTS, 8.6 boards and 3.1 dishes on a nightly basis, shooting north of 50% from the field and, when Washington wins, almost always being their main catalyst in doing so.

What makes Sarr's indelible rise all the more impressive is the aforementioned overall struggle of the rest of his team; though, all the same, that may be the very thing that ultimately restricts him from making an appearance in what is essentially the NBA's popularity contest.

A great player on a bad team is rarely recognized until that bad team gets better, even if their doing so is entirely reliant on that great player.

Great Player, Bad Team

In spite of Sarr consistently impressing in the paint, Washington having only secured five wins on the season so far has basically shadowed what should be a league-spanning narrative for the center.

Though whether or not Sarr ultimately becomes an All-Star is technically irrelevant to his improvement, and if he keeps getting better - especially at this pace - it won't be long before the Wizards are forced to win more games, too.

Whether they like it, or not.

