Wizards Forward Questionable vs. Cavaliers
The Washington Wizards head into their first NBA Cup match of the season and may not have one of their most important forwards.
The Wizards added forward Kyshawn George to their injury report as questionable for their NBA Cup opening match vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. George is dealing with an illness, that should make him a game-time decision.
Kyshawn George and his Season with the Wizards So Far
George is in his second season with the Wizards, after they traded for him in the 2024 NBA Draft, as sending two picks to the New York Knicks, who took him with the 24th overall pick in the first round.
He has averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists 1.1 blocks, 1.0 steals and 30.8 minutes per game this season, while shooting 53.2% from the field, 50.0% from 3-point range and 61.9% from the foul line.
George leads the Wizards in minutes and 6.1 defensive rebounds per game, ranks second in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game and tied for second in steals per game. He also leads the Wizards in 3-point percentage and ranks second in field goal percentage.
His best game came in the sole win for the Wizards this campaign, a 117-107 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 24.
George scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double this season, while making four assists, three blocks and two steals, plus shooting 11-for-15 from the field, including an impressive 7-for-9 from 3-point range and 5-for-5 from the foul line.
That game marked a season-high for George with points, rebounds, blocks, field goals made and 3-point field goals made.
Who do the Wizards Turn To if George is Out?
The Wizards will need great contributions from many players, especially if someone like George and his production is not there for this big time match vs. the Cavaliers.
Two players that stand out as replacements for George include forwards in Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore.
Kispert is one of the main players coming off the bench for the Wizards, averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 18.3 minutes per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 63.6% from the foul line.
Whitmore, like Kispert, has also come off the bench every game this season. He has averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 14.9 minutes per game, while shooting 41.7% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 57.1% from the foul line.
What Other Injuries Do the Wizards Have?
The Wizards only have one other player on their injury report in guard Bilal Coulibaly, who won't play vs. the Cavaliers with left lower leg tightness.
He departed their blowout, 136-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on the road on Nov. 5 early with the injury.
This marks the fifth game Coulibaly has missed for the Wizards this season, as he missed the first four games of the season recovering from thumb surgery.
