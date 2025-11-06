Silver Linings for Wizards Fans During Another Losing Season
After yet another demoralizing loss, the Washington Wizards record has dropped to 1-7 on the season. To many, this may seem like another throw-away year that provides no future benefits, but there is a silver lining to everything. Although the Wizards are still far from having playoff aspirations, and still have a lot to figure out in regards to in-house personnel, there are still a few things that Wizards fans can look forward to in the near future.
Continued Development of Young Stars
As the season progresses and as the losses continue to stack up in Washington, there will only be more opportunity and minutes for young talent to develop. Many fans feel as if a few younger players in Washington are being shunned by the coaching staff, having their minutes regulated to more proven players who aren’t contributing to winning basketball. Although it's frustrating to see a team not fully fall into the depths of a rebuild, it is something the Wizards have to do in order to build trade stock, eventually flipping guys for future capital.
As the season progresses, players will either be moved, or lose enough trade value to not garner playing time — leaving the young guys with an influx of opportunity. Washington has already shown the willingness to lean into some of their young talent, as reflected by the improved play of Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr. As the season progresses, a youth movement will begin to flourish in Washington, giving all of the young players a chance to develop their game and prove their skill.
Experimental Style of Play
The Wizards coaching staff is being put in a very difficult spot. It is clear that Washington doesn't have the roster capable of being a playoff team in the east, but it is head coach Brain Keefe’s job to keep the team competitive. The Wizards have had moments of competent play this season, but they have had even more games where their play is apathetic. As a result, coach Keefe and the rest of the staff will be forced to experiment with the team in order to keep their jobs for the foreseeable future.
What that experiment will look like is yet to be determined, but there are clearly a few approaches. One would be leaning fully into young talent — embracing the rebuild and letting the young guys figure it out for themselves. Coach Keefe could also look at doing schematic changes, altering the approach Washington takes on offense and defense.
High Pick in the Draft
The grand goal of every rebuild is, of course, the reward of getting a high draft pick. The Wizards have had up-and-down luck over the past few seasons, slipping to the sixth pick last season in a “stacked class” and the number two pick in a “weaker class.” Both picks have worked out for Washington thus far, but in a class with as much talent as 2026, receiving a top end pick is vital.
Washington's top targets were better outlined by fellow contributor at Wizards on SI, Bryson Atkins, but there is still a plethora of time for players to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Players like Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer and AJ Dybantsa have been critically acclaimed by scouts across the league, but Caleb Wilson, Labaron Philon and John Blackwell are a few players for Wizards fans to keep an eye on.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!