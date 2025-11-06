Studs and Duds From Wizards' Sixth Loss in a Row
The Washington Wizards have now lost six games in a row and fall to one and seven on the season. After winning their second game of the season on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, there was hope that this team could look decent. Of course, the goal was still to get their draft pick back from the New York Knicks, but there were some games this Wizards team could have won.
Looking back at a few games, the Wizards could have beaten the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers and Knicks, so this team could have been three and five on the year. Not much better, but it is significantly better than the current record. However, this will likely be a recurring theme, where this squad gets off to a big early lead in games, then collapses after the first 12 minutes.
Without further ado, here are studs and duds from the Wizards' loss to the Boston Celtics.
Stud: Alex Sarr
Alex Sarr is one of the few players that has been showing up every game for the Wizards. This season feels like his spring season, where he finally comes out of hibernation and shows the beast he truly is. In the loss, Sarr finished with 31 points on 80 percent shooting from distance, along with going 12-for-20 from the field, and tallying eight rebounds and three blocks.
Sarr also made some history in this matchup. The young center is now the third fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 100 blocks, and 100 three pointers. The other two players in front of him? Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
Dud: CJ McCollum
With each passing game, it is becoming increasingly complex to justify trading for CJ McCollum. In almost every single game this season, McCollum has been a big reason the Wizards have lost. In this particular matchup, McCollum shot a measly 1-for-10 from the field and played some subpar defense.
It may be age finally catching up to the veteran guard. He is not the same player he was in Portland with the Trailblazers, nor is he the same player from his days with the New Orleans Pelicans. What McCollum needs to do is realize he is no longer the same player and find a new way to help his team win games.
Stud: Justin Champagnie
Why it took so long for Justin Champagnie to get more time is a mystery. The forward lucked his way into the starting lineup due to the injury Khris Middleton is going through. In his second start of the season, Champagnie had 12 points on perfect shooting, along with five rebounds and a steal.
Champagnie went from receiving DNPs to playing just a few minutes in each game to now being a starter in the time he has been given. However, he has looked good and appears to be able to help the team. Now with this performance, even when Middleton is back, Champagnie could solidify himself as a starter for the Wizards.
