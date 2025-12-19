Wizards Guard Re-Emerging as Franchise Cornerstone

The Washington Wizards have had their fair share of ups and downs through the first portion of the season. Among all the players on the roster who struggled or got off to a slow start, none were more concerning than second-year guard Bub Carrington.

Dec 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Carrington was coming off a very impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, looking like a staple in the Wizards’ rotation for the foreseeable future. He was stellar both on and off the ball, displaying connective skills that were rare for someone his age. Carrington also improved as the season progressed, generating hope that his sophomore year would be a breakout into stardom.

Despite the hype, Carrington came out of the gates slow. The 6-foot-4 guard looked lost in his new point guard role, averaging just 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game through the first two months of the year.

Dec 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) holds the ball while Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The same guard who oozed confidence and talent as a rookie appeared to have taken a step back, despite having an entire offseason to develop. However, those concerns didn’t last long. In recent weeks, Carrington has returned to his previous form, looking like a new and improved version of himself.

Over his last four games, Carrington has averaged 17.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, displaying an offensive skillset that not long ago seemed dormant. He has once again morphed into more of an off-ball role, no longer being tasked with initiating every set for the Wizards.

Bub Carrington's Last Four Games:



14 Points - 9 Assists - 3 Threes

27 Points - 8 Assists - 6 Boards - 5 Threes

11 Points - 5 Assists - 2 Threes

17 Points - 3 Assists - 5 Boards - 3 Threes



BUB IS BACK 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FjWHsekVJJ — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) December 19, 2025

Carrington has regained confidence in his scoring ability as well, actively hunting shots and getting to his spots with ease. He has also looked far more decisive with the ball, reflected by his average of just 1.8 turnovers per game during this stretch.

Maintaining this level of play is the next step for Carrington, but there isn’t much reason to believe he can’t. The biggest thing missing from his game earlier this season wasn’t any tangible on-court skill—it was confidence.

So many young players in today’s NBA struggle to find their footing because they aren’t yet convinced their abilities can positively impact winning. Carrington now looks free of that hesitation. He’s playing with purpose, trusting his instincts, and letting the game come to him rather than forcing the issue.

When he has the confidence and freedom to truly play his game, Bub Carrington reminds us why he was a lottery pick



He’s at his best when he can attack off the dribble and get to his spots, especially in the midrange pic.twitter.com/METw1SfAMv — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) December 19, 2025

With the Wizards far from competitive this season, fans don’t have many immediate results to cling to. However, if Carrington continues to build on this momentum—along with other young Wizards following suit—it becomes much easier to envision a future worth getting excited about in the District.

