Wizards Guard Re-Emerging as Franchise Cornerstone
The Washington Wizards have had their fair share of ups and downs through the first portion of the season. Among all the players on the roster who struggled or got off to a slow start, none were more concerning than second-year guard Bub Carrington.
Carrington was coming off a very impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, looking like a staple in the Wizards’ rotation for the foreseeable future. He was stellar both on and off the ball, displaying connective skills that were rare for someone his age. Carrington also improved as the season progressed, generating hope that his sophomore year would be a breakout into stardom.
Despite the hype, Carrington came out of the gates slow. The 6-foot-4 guard looked lost in his new point guard role, averaging just 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game through the first two months of the year.
The same guard who oozed confidence and talent as a rookie appeared to have taken a step back, despite having an entire offseason to develop. However, those concerns didn’t last long. In recent weeks, Carrington has returned to his previous form, looking like a new and improved version of himself.
Over his last four games, Carrington has averaged 17.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, displaying an offensive skillset that not long ago seemed dormant. He has once again morphed into more of an off-ball role, no longer being tasked with initiating every set for the Wizards.
Carrington has regained confidence in his scoring ability as well, actively hunting shots and getting to his spots with ease. He has also looked far more decisive with the ball, reflected by his average of just 1.8 turnovers per game during this stretch.
Maintaining this level of play is the next step for Carrington, but there isn’t much reason to believe he can’t. The biggest thing missing from his game earlier this season wasn’t any tangible on-court skill—it was confidence.
So many young players in today’s NBA struggle to find their footing because they aren’t yet convinced their abilities can positively impact winning. Carrington now looks free of that hesitation. He’s playing with purpose, trusting his instincts, and letting the game come to him rather than forcing the issue.
With the Wizards far from competitive this season, fans don’t have many immediate results to cling to. However, if Carrington continues to build on this momentum—along with other young Wizards following suit—it becomes much easier to envision a future worth getting excited about in the District.
Owen Jury is currently a writer for Sports Illustrated. Jury is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism. At Missouri, he covers men’s golf and basketball for a student-run publication called The Maneater. Jury is still figuring out what his end goal is, but he is definitely excited about his future in journalism.