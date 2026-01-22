The Wizards' Most Likely Move Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Washington Wizards, in a move that made league-wide waves well ahead of the now-impending trade deadline, traded two veteran scorers to the Atlanta Hawks for four-time All-Star Trae Young. Not only did the one-man haul signal the end of Washington's tiring, years-long rebuilding phase, but it suggested a team ready to fully invest in their younger talent that continues to improve at a breakneck pace.

Moving on from CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, as much as both (especially the latter) were able to contribute at times in D.C., was a necessary step for Washington to grow into their future. The Wizards, even as Young sits on the sideline with an ongoing injury, now look much more aligned with the vision that their last few draft picks have suggested was the plan all along.

Yet, ahead of that aforementioned deadline, which looms less than two weeks away on February 5, one seasoned piece remains, and appears out of place.

Forward Khris Middleton, in spite of his own, relatively solidified role in the rotation, looks like a prime candidate for replacement.

Prime Candidate for Replacement

In his time with the Wizards, since joining the roster in a last-second trade with the Milwaukee Bucks last February, has served as a solid scoring option in spite of his inconsistency. Averaging around 10 points and shooting just below 43% from the field (though just 32.5% from long range), Middleton has managed what was asked of him in Washington, and little more.

It's never a negative to have a veteran option at any spot on the roster, but eventually, a team can only move forward by completely shedding their prior identity. Especially with the addition of Young, who is now essentially a veteran himself, Middleton clogging up the wing is doing the Wizards more harm than good.

Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly have shown plenty of prowess to allow Washington to safely move on from the forward. How that may look, as likely as the move seems, remains unclear.

Options for Moving On

If Middleton is in fact moved, it will, of course, come by way of a buyout or trade. Both have been rumored in recent weeks and, even if only for the sake of a complete clean slate, such a move appears almost necessary for the Wizards' roster.

With enough time remaining to shimmy the right pieces in place to make it happen, Middleton being phased out of D.C. only makes sense for the franchise's direction. Fans should keep their eyes on the injury report as the months turn and rumors across the league, as they often do, become reality.

