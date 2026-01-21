Wizards Might Have Opportunity to Trade for Pelicans Forward

The trade deadline is just two weeks away, which means if the Washington Wizards want to make another move, now is the time. The team already made a blockbuster deal, getting Trae Young at a steal. The team can also make some less fancy moves, going after smaller names or picks if they want to. A recent report shows that the team could target a former first overall pick with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans are obviously rebuilding, though the way they are going about it is strange. They do not have the rights to their first-round pick this year, and they are not trading for more picks even though they can with players like Herb Jones. However, the one player they might part ways with is Zion Williamson, and the Wizards can make a push for him.

Wizards Have the Assets

It is not a matter of making money match, as Khris Middleton makes that possible. It is a matter of whether the Pelicans can get a first-round pick in return for Williamson. The short answer is yes. The long answer, though, is much more difficult, as it will require hours of negotiations. To make a deal work for both sides, it will take compromise and some form of sacrifice.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena.

For the Pelicans, they might have to be willing to not get a first-round pick in return, and instead take a young player like AJ Johnson or Malaki Branham. The Wizards do have a first-round pick to spare, as they will get the worst of the multiple picks the Oklahoma City Thunder own. This pick will likely be the Thunder's, as it's bound to end up at 30th in the draft.

The Wizards, though, might have to be willing to part with a first-round pick, even though they do not want to, per the report by Joshua Robbins of The Athletic. Robbins stated, "League sources said they cannot envision any scenario in which Washington would give up one of its own future first-round picks. But one source speculated that a pick owed to the Wizards, such as the least favorable of the Houston Rockets’ (top-four protected), LA Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2026 first-round picks, might satisfy the Pelicans’ goals."

To make a deal work, it will require compromise. The Wizards may have to include some second-round picks, and the Pelicans might have to be fine with that instead of getting a first-round pick. The biggest question, though, is simple: Is Will Dawkins willing to make this deal?

How Likely is the Trade

Simply put, the likelihood of this deal happening is slim to none. If you asked a month ago if the Wizards would make a deal for Williamson, the answer would be yes. Now with Trae Young and young players due for extensions, this trade makes zero sense for Washington. Williamson is injury-prone, and when healthy, he would just take time away from players like Kyshawn George and whoever is taken with the Wizards' first pick in 2026.

Robbins also stated in his article that this trade is an "extreme long shot". The idea sounds nice in theory, but if put into action, it could actually hurt the Wizards' rebuild. It is better for the team to stand pat on any big trade and instead focus on smaller moves that bring in younger players or draft picks. The only two ways a deal happens for the Wizards ahead of the deadline are in a multi-team deal or a simple transaction that sends a role player like Marvin Bagley to a contender for draft capital.

