Wizards Could Add Raptors Guard at Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is in less than two weeks and Washington Wizards could make more moves that bolster their roster for the future.

Washington already made their signature move this offseason in landing four-time All-Star guard Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for small forward Corey Kispert and shooting guard CJ McCollum.

The Wizards have a group of young players that serve as the starting point for the franchise in building a winner, with the likes of center Alex Sarr, guard/forward Kyshawn George, plus guards in Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson and others.

Washington could now add another guard to their mix, with Josh Robbins of The Athletic suggesting that Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley as a trade option before the deadline.

Would Wizards Trade for Quickley?

Quickley is just 26 years old and in his sixth NBA season, but already has a big contract that the Raptors might want to move on from.

He re-signed with the Raptors ahead of the 2024-25 season for a five-year, $175 million contract, which pays him $32.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives the ball against Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Quickley makes the third-highest salary on the Raptors, behind both power forward Scottie Barnes and small forward Brandon Ingram, who both make about $38 million each.

The Wizards taking on Quickley's contract is something that they would do, in order to get younger pieces, plus future draft picks.

What complicates the Raptors moving Quickley is that they've had a strong season so far. They're 27-19, won their past two games, and stand fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with less than three months until the playoffs.

The Wizards could trade someone like small forward Khris Middleton to the Raptors, but he makes $33.3 million on his player option.

Middleton would give Toronto an experienced veteran that could give them cap space for the future after this season, but they'd be even further in the negative with cap space then they already are.

Toronto also wants to win now, due to how their season has gone so far, and want players that would help them for the present.

“I think any smart front office would first obviously use those salaries to get better,” one official from a rival team said, referring to Robbins about the Raptors.

What the Wizards Would Get in Quickley

Quickley has spent most of the past three seasons with the Raptors, after the New York Knicks traded him there on Dec. 30, 2023, along with shooting guard/small forward RJ Barrett and a 2024 second round draft pick, in exchange for forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, plus guard Malachi Flynn.

He spent his first few seasons with the Knicks as one of the better sixth men in the league, finishing 10th and second in voting in the 2021-22 season and 2022-23 season, respectively.

Dec 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrates against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quickley also earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in the 2020-21 season, as the Knicks landed him in a trade on draft night from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has served as a starter for the Raptors and played just 33 games last season, but has started 43 games this year, averaging 32.5 minutes per contest, and been one of their better players.

Points Assists Rebounds Steals 16.9 6.3 4.2 1.2

Field Goal Free Throw 3-Point 43.5% 81.4% 35.9%

Quickley leads the Raptors in assists, ranks second in steals, fourth in points and seventh in rebounds per game.

