Wizards Recent Signing Could Lead to Marvin Bagley Trade

It is no secret that the Washington Wizards are dealing with injuries.

Ahead of their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers and former Wizards wing Deni Avdija, which resulted in a 115-111 win for the Wizards, the likes of Marvin Bagley III, Tristan Vukcevic, Trae Young, and Cam Whitmore were all ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Washington has also been desperately short on size, which is why they signed Skal Labissiere to a 10-day contract, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Washington Wizards are signing center Skal Labissiere to a 10-day contract out of their Capital City affiliate, agent Daniel Hazan tells ESPN. Labissiere enters a sixth NBA season after being a first-round pick in 2016. He has shot 55% from field and 44% from 3 in G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2026

This signing can be a signal of other moves to come. It is no secret that Bagley has some value ahead of the trade deadline. The team could be trying to preserve his trade value by sitting him. This makes this signing much more sense.

Recent Signing Shows a Trade is Imminent

Bagley has had a resurgence while in Washington. During his time with the Wizards as a premier role player, Bagley has appeared in 79 games, starting in just 23 of them. The majority of these starts came before Alex Sarr was drafted. Afterwards, Bagley moved into a full-time backup role.

Jan 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) look for a rebound in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Still, he's succeeded in that role, as in those 79 games, Bagley is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game. These are numbers that any contender should want in a backup center. He can score down low when needed, can grab you some crucial rebounds, and is a good rim protector. The best part is that Bagley has done this without a premier point guard to run with.

The best part is that there are teams that could use a player like Bagley. One team to monitor over the next few days is the New York Knicks. It seems like Guerschon Yabusele's time in New York is done. The Knicks could benefit by adding another rotational player, as their lack of depth has been a point of struggle. Bagley would provide that while the Knicks move on from an aging Yabusele, they would attach some form of draft capital.

Out West, teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors need depth at center. The Timberwolves have Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert, but they oftentimes start alongside each other. They have no real center to come off the bench for them. Bagley can provide that, while the Timberwolves move on from Rob Dillingham. Dillingham would then get the opportunity to shine in a different system.

The Warriors are now dealing with injuries after Jimmy Butler went down for the season. They also only have one reliable option at center in Quinton Post. Al Horford signed with the Warriors during free agency, but he has not been what they wanted. Instead, Bagley can continue what he has been doing while playing alongside one of the greatest point guards ever in Stephen Curry. All the Wizards would and should want in return is the Warriors' draft pick this year.

Breaking: Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has suffered a season-ending torn right ACL, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WIbPQqubfJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2026

The options to trade Bagley are limitless due to his contract. The recent signing of Labissiere is also a sign that a trade for the big man may be imminent. With the deadline rapidly approaching, do not be surprised if Bagley is traded once again.

