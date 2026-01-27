Wizards Add G League Center on 10-Day Contract

The Washington Wizards needed bodies in the frontcourt, so they looked down the road. Washington signed center Skal Labissiere from its G League affiliate, adding some much-needed size for their upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on social media.

"The Washington Wizards are signing center Skal Labissiere to a 10-day contract out of their Capital City affiliate, agent Daniel Hazan tells ESPN. Labissiere enters a sixth NBA season after being a first-round pick in 2016. He has shot 55% from field and 44% from 3 in G League."

Labissiere​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been absolutely on fire in the G League this year.

He has been a constant starter for the Capital City Go-Go in all 14 games and has been averaging 19.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while his shooting percentage was 58 percent from the field. In his November game against Greensboro, he scored 25 points and 6 blocks against the Greensboro Swarm.

The timing makes sense. Marvin Bagley III has been out three games with a thoracic strain, Tristan Vukcevic is nursing a hamstring injury, and suddenly there aren't many options behind Alex Sarr. Washington needed someone who could give them minutes, and Labissiere was the obvious choice.

Long Road Back

Labissiere​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has not returned to NBA games since the four matches he played with the Sacramento Kings last March. That was his first time back after nearly five years away from the league. The 29-year-old went to the Washington training camp in October before he left for the Go-Go, so he is at least familiar with the plays and the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌coaches.

The Phoenix took him 28th overall in 2016 out of Kentucky. He bounced between Sacramento and Portland for his first four seasons, playing 152 games and averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. Then the league moved on, and he spent the better part of five years trying to get back.

Washington sits at 10-34 after trading for Trae Young earlier this month. The team has been dealing with frontcourt depth issues all season behind Sarr. Labissiere fits that plan - he can soak up some backup minutes without getting in anyone's way.

The 10-day contract gives Washington a chance to see what he's got. If he plays well and the injuries linger, maybe they bring him back for another 10 days. If not, no harm done. Either way, he gets his shot against one of his old teams.

