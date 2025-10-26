Sharpshooting Forward is Perfect for Wizards' Future
The Washington Wizards are sitting at .500 for the first time since the start of last season. Hopes are high, Kyshawn George looks like an All-Star, Tre Johnson looks like a stud, and the team looks like it's one pick away from exiting the tanking era. So many players and members of the organization deserve credit for this, but one player has really stood out.
Corey Kispert is in a love-hate relationship with the fanbase. Some fans love having him on the team, while others say he needs to be traded. Head coach Brian Keefe, though, believes Kispert is invaluable and is a mainstay in Washington for as long as possible.
Kispert Holds Big Role for Wizards
After Washington defeated the Dallas Mavericks, this journalist asked Keefe about his thoughts on having a player like Kispert, who is a vocal leader, even while he is on the bench. Keefe said, "The stuff that he brings, the intangibles, but also his leadership. Another guy who leads by example, how he plays, how he communicates, and he hit a big shot late."
The Wizards clearly want this team to be connected, and Kispert is starting to bridge everyone together. He has naturally taken the role of being the leader of this squad. This one aspect of Kispert could make this team into a threat in the next few seasons. He is a vocal leader, not afraid to step up, and can deliver results on the court.
Even off the court, Kispert embodies what this organization expects from its players. Kispert was seen with a bubbly personality before the game. He was jumping around, all smiles, and looked like a kid getting ready for his final match in high school. He was all smiles, just wanting to enjoy every bit of his day.
This ultimately helped him play loose, which is what the young Wiz Kids need to learn. At times, these younger players look stiff and unsure of what to do. Kispert is instead helping them loosen up as a vocal leader on the bench. Announcing when someone has a mismatch, a lane to attack, or when to switch on defense. He is truly an impact player on and off the court.
Kispert Should Stick Around
Kispert looks like a mainstay for the Wizards for years to come. He is a cheap player who can provide decent production, help develop players as a leader, and embody what the franchise wants to represent: hard work. Kispert may be someone fans want to trade, but he is someone the fanbase should get comfortable having around for the next few years.
