Wizards’ Problems Are Worse Than Suspected Amidst Rough Start

The Washington Wizards’ painfully slow start to the season has exposed many fundamental issues within the team.

While their defensive breakdowns have grabbed much of the attention, their offense is riddled with many critical flaws, too. Fundamentally, their position as one of the worst teams in the league is no coincidence. To make matters worse, they may be historically bad according to the numbers.

The Washington Wizards through 13 games:



• Record: 1-12 (30th)

• Def. rating: 123.4 (29th)

• Off. rating: 107.3 (28th)

• Opponent PPG: 129.6 (30th)

• Turnovers/game: 16.8 (28th)

• Net rating: -16.1 (30th)

• Point differential: -217 (30th)

• Double-digit losses: 9 (30th) pic.twitter.com/GdtqIV2aBQ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 17, 2025

Breaking Down the Struggles of the Wizards

Defensively, the Wizards are giving points away freely. They are currently giving up the most points per game in the NBA, with reports putting that total around 130 points allowed per contest. That kind of defensive inefficiency is historically bad and will make for a long season for any team.

Digging deeper, the issues aren’t limited to just one phase. The Wizards struggle in transition defense, getting beaten on fast breaks, and give up far too many high-percentage looks around the rim. The team isn’t communicating well defensively, rotations are slow, and there’s persistent confusion about assignments, a sign that their system and chemistry aren't cohesive or working in harmony with each other. The Wizards are forced to rely on Alex Sarr defensively. No matter how great he has been on the side of the court, he can’t do it alone, as we all have seen.

Nov 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) reacts after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

That defensive disaster has resulted in blowout losses, which they lead the league in by point differential. This losing season has been demoralizing, and we aren’t even halfway through it yet.

The Wizards are losing by a lot in most games thus far this season. That explains why their record is filled with double-digit losses — they’re simply not competitive for large stretches, because they can’t stop teams from scoring.

Additionally, the Wizards’ offense has its own self-inflicted wounds. They have one of the lowest offensive ratings in the league. One of the biggest culprits behind their struggles is turnovers. The team is turning the ball over more than most, making it harder to sustain fluid, high-efficiency possessions.

These miscues and inconsistent execution make their offense feel stagnant. Without a stable, efficient offensive backbone, they can’t make up for their defensive lapses. As a result, their point differential is among the worst in the league.

In the end, the Wizards’ problems are not isolated to defense. They’re bleeding points at an alarming rate, while poor execution, turnovers, and lack of cohesion undermine their own offense. That toxic mix of poor defense and unreliable offense is why they’re enduring a painful stretch of double-digit losses and sitting at the bottom of the standings.

If Washington hopes to right the ship, even within a rebuilding framework, it needs to shore up both ends. Without improved defensive discipline and cleaner offensive possessions, this rough start will only get rougher.

