Wizards Corey Kispert Hits Career Milestone Against Bulls

Amid a rough season where almost every moment is one to forget, one of the veterans delivered an uplifting moment during the team's most recent game, giving the Washington Wizards fanbase a memorable moment. Heading into their matchup with the Chicago Bulls, forward Corey Kispert was only one made three-pointer away from making 600 with the franchise. Then, in the middle of the second quarter, Kispert knocked down a long-range shot to reach this historic milestone with the Wizards.

Kispert has had a quiet season, and it has shown amongst the fanbase. His stats show he is a solid role player, averaging 7.5 points per game while shooting 37.7 percent from distance. The team and coaching staff, though, see his value beyond his on-court production, but rather through his voice.

Kispert's Crucial Leadership

In their first matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, their first and so far only win of the season, Kispert put up solid numbers. However, this Wizards on SI staff member noticed that Kispert was the most vocal player on the team. On the bench, he would yell out to teammates about mismatches, upcoming screens, when to switch on defense, and much more. When head coach Brian Keefe was asked about this, he offered a straightforward yet sufficient response.

"The stuff that he brings, the intangibles, but also his leadership," Keefe said. "Another guy who leads by example, how he plays, how he communicates, and he hit a big shot late."

It has also been noted that he is a constant voice in the locker room, taking a leadership role with this young squad. It could also be a sign that he is here to stay, even though some fans might want him traded. During his entire Wizards tenure, though, he has been solid, which makes the idea of being so willing to trade him sound ridiculous.

Throughout his five-year career in Washington, Kispert has averaged 10.9 points on 38.2 percent shooting from distance. Kispert has also amassed 3342 points during his career (this stat came before the end of the Bulls game, so the number may have changed). Finally, he has also started in 103 games across five seasons.

600 career triples for @corey_kispert 🎯



📊 He's the fourth player in franchise history to make 600 threes. pic.twitter.com/qQSu80HiJH — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 23, 2025

Kispert is not a star, but he is not a bad player. He is a significant factor in winning basketball games. The team may want to move on from him. Still, after hitting his 600th career three-pointer, he is here to stay, especially considering he is now only the fourth player to do that in franchise history. You may hate him now, but in two years, you will love having Kispert on the Wizards.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!