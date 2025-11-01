Should Wizards Take Inspiration from Thunder's Rebuild?
The Washington Wizards have been struggling to start the season, but this was somewhat expected.
The Wizards' draft pick is currently owned by the New York Knicks, but Washington can regain it if it falls within the top eight of the lottery. They also have another chance to move up thanks to the Phoenix Suns. They have a swap opportunity with the Suns, but only if the Wizards' pick is in the top eight and the Suns have a higher pick. Additionally, it is worth noting that the Wizards will also obtain the least favorable pick between the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, a protected top-four pick, and the Los Angeles Clippers.
How Wizards Should and Shouldn't Follow in Thunder's Footsteps
So, no matter what, Will Dawkins and company will have a first-round pick, but what they should aim for is winning the lottery. They have the means to do so, and also have a treasure chest of second-round picks incoming. This is where the Wizards could take inspiration from the Thunder rebuild, through the second round.
They will not take inspiration from the current development of players, as Brian Keefe made that known in his pre-game press conference before taking on the reigning champions. Keefe was asked if the team would use the game as a learning experience, as this Wizards team is similar to the beginning of the Thunder rebuild.
Keefe replied, "We developed the way we have on our own time. We think this is the best way to do it, but there are always lessons to be learned...we got to focus on the things that we are doing on the day to day basis."
The Wizards should also not develop their players in the same manner as the Thunder did with theirs, as every player is unique. However, that does not mean they can draft and find some talent like the Thunder does as well. Will Dawkins, Michael Winger, and Brian Keefe all spent time in Oklahoma City with Sam Presti. Presti has a knack for finding talent in the second round that others may overlook. Having four second-round draft picks at the moment in 2026 creates the perfect opportunity for the Wizards to find cheap role players to support the main starters like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Bilal Coulibaly, who is now back from his surgery this past summer.
Sure, the Thunder have really lucked out with some players like Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell, but who says that Dawkins and the Wizards cannot have that same luck? Some notable names will be available in the second round due to their age or their affiliation with a mid-major school. One player not to mention is Anthony Roy out of Oklahoma State, who led the NCAA in scoring last season. Roy is going to be 24 years old as a rookie, but he is someone that a rebuilding team can take a chance on late in the second round.
Second Round of NBA Draft is Key
This is where the Wizards could take inspiration from the Thunder: drafting in the second round and taking a chance on some players. Doing this is a way to keep the core of the team together while also putting rotational players around them. They can also use these second-round picks to trade up, and with the sheer number the team has, it could be enough to move into the first round.
So the team may not want to develop exactly like the Thunder, but they can draft like them. They can trade to acquire more first-round picks and use these second-round picks to find diamonds in the rough. Who knows, one of these picks can turn into an All-Star. This is where the rebuild could ultimately take a different course, though. One hidden gem can really put this team into contention talks in the next two or three seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!