Why Wizards' Top Draft Pick is Struggling

The Washington Wizards selected Tre Johnson with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Texas, and through the early parts of the season, Johnson looked like the player he was drafted to be.

Johnson displayed high-level shot-making ability from all three levels, showcasing the shooting touch that made him garner so much draft attention. However, Johnson has seen a fairly steep dip in production in recent games — particularly in the last four, where he is averaging just 9.3 points per game, on shooting splits of 38.5% from the field, 31.6% from three and 50% from the free throw line.

This dip has come as a big surprise considering the talent he possesses, but it isn't unexplainable.

Regular Rookie Woes

One thing that is seemingly a normality amongst rookies in the NBA is periodic woes. Almost every rookie in the history of basketball — with the exception of a few special players — will go through stretches of games where they don’t perform up to expectations. Although it may be difficult to accept that fact as fans of a team, it's important for young players to experience as it allows them to battle through adversity.

Johnson is currently going through a phase where he is struggling to find his rhythm within the team. Part of that is likely due to the Wizards' recent injury issues, which have thrust Johnson into a variety of roles, some of which he isn't as comfortable with. Johnson has recently been asked to start for the first time in his career, shortly followed by him being forced back into a smaller role.

With time and as Johnson gets more comfortable with the constantly moving parts of NBA basketball, he will only become more accustomed to having his role change on a night-to-night basis.

Nov 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Faulty Coaching

Although the majority of blame in Johnson's recent struggles falls no further than himself, some of it can be put onto the somewhat faulty coaching of head coach Brian Keefe. Although Keefe hasn't exactly been dealt an ideal deck of cards, his coaching strategies this season have still been questionable — leading to fans asking questions in regards to home much longer he will be in D.C.

Tre Johnson tonight

17 Minutes (Season low)

6 Points (Season low)

1 Assist pic.twitter.com/ut55P1xTCq — TreMuse (@TreJohnsonMuse_) November 17, 2025

In regard to Johnson individually, Keefe’s handling of his role has been questionable to say the least. Despite Johnson being an elite shooter, he is rarely gifted with sets and playcalls that adhere to his shooting prowess. Johnson still finds ways to remain valuable as a shooter, finding open space and always remaining confident when the ball touches his hands.

Johnson will likely be given more opportunity within the constructs of the offense over the course of the season, but for the time being, his role with the team remains an ever-changing question.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!