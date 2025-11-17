Checking In on Wizards G-League Rookies

The Washington Wizards have proven themselves to be one of the worst teams in the NBA thus far this season, starting the year 1-12. Despite Washington's abysmal start, they have still taken a fairly conservative approach to this season, somewhat relying on older players to provide them with solid minutes. The result of this is some of the Wizards young players being allocated to the G-League in order to get developmental minutes. Rookies Jamir Watkins and Will Riley have both seen the NBA floor in short spurts thus far, but for the time-being, they will be handling their duties with the Capital City Go-Go.

Will Riley

Riley was the 29th pick this year for Washington and has shown flashes of greatness with the top club. The 6-foot-9-inch forward showed flashes of positive offensive value in limited time in the NBA, but thus far in the G-League, he has lived up to his first round projection. In two games thus far with the Go-Go, Riley has posted per game averages of 21 points, four rebounds and four assists — on 58.1% from the field, 30% from three and 50% from the line.

Will Riley finds a way for ✌️#BeatOfDC pic.twitter.com/eazteeUcDX — Capital City Go-Go (@CapitalCityGoGo) November 16, 2025

Riley has accepted a role as one of the Go-Go’s lead creators, thriving in that spot. He has looked confident leading the offense, hunting his shots and creating looks for those around him. Riley hasn’t exactly been operating as the team's points guard, but the heavy onslaught of on-ball reps that he has gotten thus far will prove to be valuable for him in the long run. Riley will likely get some more opportunities with the Wizardards as the season progresses, but for the time being, using his time in the G-League to experiment within his skillset and continue to develop as a player will prove to be immensely valuable.

Jamir Watkins

The Wizards snatched up the 24-year-old Watkins on a two-way deal following the selection of him with the 43rd pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Watkins was selected to be a defensive menace for the team, tasked with guarding opposing teams lead creators. Through his limited opportunity in the NBA thus far, Watkins has proven the ability to do so, checking into games specifically to guard opposing superstars. Although he has proven his defensive prowess, his lack of ability offensively has landed him in the G-League. Since being sent down, Watkins has appeared in two games, averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists a game —- shooting 36.7% from the field, 16.7% from three and 57.1% from the line.

Jamir Watkins, Capital City Go Go



19 points

11 rebounds

6 assists

4 steals

7/16 FGA

2/7 3PA



Very on brand performance for the Wizards two way wing. One of the most underrated defensive playmakers from the ‘25 draft



pic.twitter.com/kchnYIkjNZ — 5k (@iLoveShawn5000) November 16, 2025

Watkins' raw production may look bad, but those numbers have been heavily skewed by two vastly different performances. In his first game, Watkins struggled to get his shot going, shooting 4-14 from the field and 0-5 from three. He then followed that up with a much better shooting night, going 7-16 from the field and 2-7 from three. Watkins has still looked raw offensively, but is slowly figuring things out. Defensively however, he has looked every bit of the player he was built up to be, averaging two steals a game. Watkins has caused havoc on that end, constantly getting his hands on the ball and shutting down opposing players. He will likely be able to find the court in his NBA career because of his defensive ability, but the improvements that he makes offensively in the G-Legue is what will allow him to stick.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!