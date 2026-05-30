One Soon-to-Be Free Agent Worth Considering for the Wizards

Free agency is far from the most demanding tier of the Washington Wizards' lengthy list of summer priorities.

Entering a summer defined by their weighty draft assets, extension talks due to find the squad's wanting contract candidates and internal development, additional outside help from other crevices around the league don't register as a desperate need in the front office's plan to consolidate their roster of stars and recent draftees.

Still, it couldn't hurt for Washington's builders to keep that wandering eye scouting for worthwhile opportunities. Wizards' management bought low on Trae Young and Anthony Davis over the past few months, and by that same evaluation process, could feasibly bring in another potentially-undervalued name entering the looming free agency window.

Jonathan Isaac is nowhere near the status of regular All-Stars in Davis and Young, but he, too, offers some of what the optimistic Wizards are looking for in preparing for their competitive shift. Defense and positional versatility are right there atop Washington's anticipatory building blocks, and despite the obvious concerns he presents, he's still worth a flier assuming he meets the offseason resolution he seems destined for.

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) handles the ball against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Isaac's Washington Fit

Let's first get the obvious out of the way. To call Isaac "unavailable" would be selling it short; simply put, he's one of the most injury-prone players in the association, appearing in just 328 matchups since the Orlando Magic selected him sixth overall in 2017.

Even if he's technically enjoyed a recent uptick in his appearance count, averaging over 60 appearances over the Magic's last three campaigns, but only the most devoted Orlando fans have noticed.

He's managed just three total starts over this range, watching his original minute load of 15 and change plummet down to 10 amidst his long-lingering scoring concerns. The forward has never been overly useful as a shooter, driver or creator, getting most of his points out of pure hustle opportunities.

Mar 19, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic's longest-tenured player seems to be rapidly approaching an expiration date in Orlando, with Heavy's Sean Deveney reporting that his current contract will be stretched and waived. They need some kind of shake-up following their embarrassing season-long rut and playoff dismissal, and can't afford any more ineffective scorers than they already have; the Wizards, meanwhile, may benefit from his unique reserve skillset.

While some Washington fans continue begging the front office for another backup big man in the upcoming NBA Draft, it's important to note that with Davis and Alex Sarr each in the starting lineup, there will be little extra room for any other center to meaningfully contribute. And while Isaac doesn't exactly spell Davis' preexisting availability concerns, he's a similarly-destructive defender when he's physically right and free from an overly-demanding workload.

He, like the aforementioned centers, can guard everywhere. At 6'10", he's quick and smart enough to stick with just about any wing or perimeter handler, and has the leaping ability and hands to contest most other bigs. With Sarr or Davis in lineups as theoretical stretch-fives, Isaac could slide in as a non-spacing roamer in spot opportunities.

If you miss defense in the NBA, then watch Jonathan Isaac…



Special defensive reps against everyone from Luka to Giannis, Tatum, Zion, Haliburton, LeBron, AD, Booker, etc.



One of the VERY few guys who can genuinely guard 1-5—lockdown perimeter defender & anchor rim protector🔒 pic.twitter.com/VAc4cxBZR1 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) March 28, 2024

His rebounding certainly wouldn't hurt alongside the slight Sarr, especially following a Wizards season plagued by such public struggles on the boards.

Is Isaac a risk? Absolutely. Who knows how he'll react to the first serious scenery change of his professional career, as well as an even tougher road to high-impact minutes as a member of Washington's sneakily-deep rotation. But with the expendable D'Angelo Russell nearing an impending move while Anthony Gill readies free agency, here's an early contender to clinch that hypothetically-vacant veteran's minimum contract.

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