Wizards Rookie Providing Defensive Punch to Young Rotation

The Washington Wizards had to be relieved for a return home, likely exhausted after a west coast road trip that had no shortage of back-to-back games and beatdown losses. But waiting for them in Capital One Arena were the star-studded Los Angeles Clippers, ready to handle the sliding Wizards for the second time in a week.

Even though Kawhi Leonard wouldn't be in the lineup to aid his Clippers off of a five-game win streak, his more durable co-star would remain in attendance to keep riding the momentum. James Harden was present and ready to play, and someone had to guard him.

Washington Head Coach Brian Keefe had a few options to parse through, even without the oft-injured Bilal Coulibaly in the lineup. Kyshawn George spent extensive reps on the All-Star, and Alex Sarr was there for timely rim rotations and vertical contests whenever Harden slipped downhill. But they couldn't be on him forever, requiring some reserve hands to contribute to the tall task of shutting him down.

Keefe made the call to turn to Jamir Watkins for just this purpose. The 2025 second-round draft pick hasn't seen consistent minutes yet midway through his rookie season, but when the coach needs a pure stopper, Watkins and his enviable blend of maturity and physical advantages helps him contribute more than your average rookie on the defensive end.

"This is a first-year player who does some really unique things," Keefe said after the tight 110-106 loss. "Fighting over screens, using his physicality, he's learning all these different things on the fly, and he's pretty advanced for a guy who's only played about 25 games with us."

Brian Keefe talked about how impressed he was with Jamir Watkins’ defense on James Harden, especially considering the “pretty advanced” contributions he’s provided. I asked about how he’s improving on that end, and as a rotational piece: pic.twitter.com/8tjCfAJY3d — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) January 19, 2026

Adding to Extensive Experience

Harden may have won this round, but that can't have been a surprise to Keefe. Having previously worked with the future Hall-of-Famer during his formative years in Oklahoma City, and then again at a brief stop with the Brooklyn Nets, he couldn't have been surprised with the 18 free throws that he hit in the 26-point outing.

He was curious to see how Watkins would handle the assignment in his first-ever attempt against one of the league's all-time crafty scorers, and sounded pleased with the rookie's approach to the task. "We're gonna keep putting him out there, because I think these are great situations for growth," he remarked. "Lot of potential with him, and I think he's gonna be an elite defender."

Dec 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Watkins' strength and anticipation aren't the only traits that have fueled such expectations from his first NBA coaching staff. He built his draft stock the good old-fashioned way over four extensive seasons of defensive highlight accumulation at the NCAA level, splitting four seasons between VCU and Florida State before getting drafted by Washington a week ahead of his 24th birthday.

Age concerns have dinged plenty of prospects before Watkins, but he's used that mileage to his advantage in already looking like a ready-made defensive specialist. Unlike teenage Wizards rookies in Tre Johnson and Will Riley, the older first-year player knows exactly what he is as a tertiary contributor, and can already play that part to a tee.

He's asserted himself as a noteworthy prospect in one of the NBA's best young talent pools before even equipping a trusty 3-ball, and has plenty more time to continually impress viewers over the Wizards' second-half schedule.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!