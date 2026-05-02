Wizards 2025-26 Player Grades: Tristan Vukcevic

Washington Wizards know what they're getting with Tristan Vukcevic. He's never pretended to be anything he's not; there's a good chance that a shot's going up as soon as the ball swings his way, and given his comfortability spotting up virtually anywhere or around the 3-point arc, the seven-footer has no shortage of spots to work from as a unique offensive weapon.

He's gained confidence with each passing season, slowly working from a G-League regular into a nightly third-stringer. But that's not to say he's a perfect role player; Vukcevic provided plenty of high and lowlights to discuss over the 2025-26 season, and Wizards On SI writers Bryson Akins and Henry J. Brown did their best to contextualize his growth within the team's overall development trajectory.

"This is going to be something that many people will disagree with. Tristan Vukcevic had a very disappointing season in my eyes. He is supposed to be the backup center to Alex Sarr, yet I see very little positive in his game. There is still so much room for him to grow and I am seeing very little growth.

Sure, his offense is his best asset, but it could be much better. His shot diet needs to improve, as almost half his shots are three-pointers. Vukcevic is one of the tallest players on this team, but he is afraid to actually do some work in the painted area. He needs to get stronger so he can battle down low against other teams' second units. He cannot just be a pick-and-pop specialist on offense; he needs to embrace his size, learn some post moves, and get bigger."

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) takes a shot over Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"His defense is still atrocious, and that is also due to his lack of strength. He gets bullied while on defense, and looks like a yield sign out there. Sure, it's supposed to make you wary, but no one ever stops at them; they just drive right through. If he cannot improve his defense, there is no spot for him in the rotation in the future.

"Yes, he got that new contract this past season, getting him off his two-way deal. There were not many options out there, though, to take that roster spot, and he was the best option. That does not mean he played well, though. His offense is decent, but his defense is so bad it almost makes him unplayable. This may be harsh for his grade, but it is also cause he is capable of so much more than what he has shown." - Bryson Akins

Bryson's Grade: D

"I did my best to hold Vukcevic to the standard of development that he and his game have set.

"His rap entering the 2023 NBA Draft cycle was that despite his smooth jump shot, he lacks the mobility or instincts to meaningfully contribute to professional-grade defenses, and he's continuing to approach the vest version of his specific player archetype. The organization knows what Vukcevic is, investing in that spark plug scoring ability on a low-stakes contract after witnessing enough of his comfortability as a bench hand and numerical reputation as a per-minute statistical beast.

"Just like other previously-graded Wizards, he gets knocked for an obscenely-slow start from 3-point range, though he did end up getting all the way up to a decent-but-not-great 34.7% hit rate on some of the more impressive, self-made attempts that any recent Wizard had to offer."

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts with forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Where he's rightfully dinged, especially by my vocal colleague, is on defense.

"Occasional multi-steal games advertised Vukcevic's disruptive wingspan and hands, but he'll be held back from regularly-high minutes so long as he's such an easy blow-by candidate. He, like most of his teammates, could benefit from a summer of bulking, and given the competition that's expected to shake Washington's center rotation up, he'll need to keep honing his obvious weaknesses in proving himself a keeper to Wizards management." - Henry J. Brown

Henry's Grade: C-

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