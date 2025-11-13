Wizards Get Another Brutal Bradley Beal Reminder After Injury

The Washington Wizards' decision to trade Bradley Beal, their 3x All-Star and former franchise face, ended up as an all-time steal of a trade for the longtime-middlers, and only continues aging better for the franchise by the year.

The Wizards-turned-Phoenix Suns guard did not enjoy peace during his two years in Phoenix, even if he took pleasure in maintaining leverage during his brief time back in a semi-contending situation. His poor fit on the Devin Booker/Kevin Durant-led squad grew distracting enough for the organization to buy out the rest of his hefty contract, allowing him to opt for another fresh start with the Los Angeles Clippers. But even that didn't go Beal's way, as he was announced to have suffered a season-ending hip fracture just a half-dozen games into his new stop.

Just in: Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal has a fracture in his hip and will undergo season-ending surgery, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XrwyOTUdOo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2025

This is just the latest monkey wrench that's been thrown into Beal's plan to reinvent himself following his Wizards days, which weren't as all-around unpleasant as his last few seasons in Washington suggested. He once flourished as the No. 2 option next to John Wall, winning a few playoff series before transitioning into a 30-point-per-game scorer at the decade's turn.

That's didn't amount to much winning, though, despite the franchise's fruitless attempts to surround him with a competitive squad. They traded for other big names like Russell Westbrook and Kristaps Porzingis to try forcing playoff returns, and their track record of burning draft picks on win-now pieces eventually came back to bite them as the prospect of a full-on rebuild grew tougher to ignore.

Investing Past the Present

Washington finally went all-in on turning the page on the Beal era two summers ago, fully committing to bottoming out in an effort to secure favorable draft odds. After all, they wouldn't have gotten Beal in the first place had they not earned the No. 3 spot in the 2012 NBA Draft, and could only reliably get there again if they focused on the future ahead of the present.

Trading Beal to Phoenix netted them an even-more decorated guard in Chris Paul, who didn't last a week in D.C. before he was rerouted to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole. He enjoyed an up-and-down ride with the Wizards of his own before he, too, was dealt, bringing fellow scorer CJ McCollum in from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nov 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

He's now at the head of the Wizards' 1-10 start to the season, an unpleasant figure that has the squad right on track for more favorable draft capital. They're doing good on their promise to repopulate the roster with their own high-ended draftees, and even though they've suffered from some tough strokes of luck in repeatedly testing the lottery, Beal's certainly received the worst end of the stick since departing his team of 11 years.

