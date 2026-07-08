Instant Trade Grade: Wizards Re-Acquire Khris Middleton

There's nothing the Washington Wizards seem to like more than bringing an old friend, specifically one that they themselves traded away, back for another go-around in the nation's capital. Where Marvin Bagley III once stood as the standard for recent double-dipping Wizards, Khris Middleton takes over as the newest returning member of the squad.

ESPN's Shams Charania announced that Middleton, who was sent away from D.C. in February as a key member of the Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis trade return, will contribute to even more seasons as a Wizard.

Just in: Free agent Khris Middleton has agreed on a three-year, $17.6 million deal with the Washington Wizards via sign-and-trade, agent Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The 14-year veteran returns to D.C. where he spent parts of last two seasons as a leader… pic.twitter.com/iZh6XrXMoc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

His three-year, $17.6 million deal is a much more favorable contract than the one the franchise originally acquired in the infamous Kyle Kuzma trade midway through the 2024-25 season, indicating that he's happy to continue building off of the two previous Washington campaigns he's recently participated in.

Washington Wizards On SI Henry J. Brown and Bryson Akins, who watched Middleton depart and reappear over 2026, had some thoughts worth providing on the transaction as details continue coming forth.

"The 3x All-Star may be past his best scoring days, but the Wizards won't say no to his potential as an off-the-bench bucket generator alongside so many still-developing prospects. And for AJ Dybantsa, Middleton can serve as just the mentor the multi-leveled scorer will appreciate in easing into his rookie season. Their wing depth may need a more defined pecking order as the organization continues adding to the bloated position group, but that's a good problem for any coach to have.

"They won't need him to eat up the same starting-caliber workload he welcomed last fall, something they learned while his usually-stellar shooting splits drooped over the course of his age-34 season. He'll help this current iteration of the Wizards extend their reserve pool as another veteran to aid Davis, Trae Young and the prospects in a less-taxing role, now doing so on a much more manageable price tag.

"Add his on- and off-the-court upside to the franchise's ability to get off of D'Angelo Russell's player option, and this seems like an all-around win for the Wizards. Even if they did have to say goodbye to some future second round draft capital, the chance to add a flexible scorer and willing Wizard in exchange for someone who was never going to suit up here further maximizes their roster while keeping that last free agency spot open for anyone else they may have in mind."

Henry's Grade: A

“There is nothing to not like about this deal. Khris Middleton is a proven vet that can win, and is already familiar with the organization. It is also a cheap deal for a forward that can give you substantial minutes incase of injuries.

"They were also able to move D’Angelo Russell. It did cost two second round picks, but those are easy to replenish in the NBA. This deal also was able to keep a roster spot open for another trade target or free agent signing, with signs pointing towards Russell Westbrook.

"Overall, there is nothing to dislike about this trade. Bringing in a vet who can win, while also moving off a player who did not even show up after being traded."

Bryson's Grade: A

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