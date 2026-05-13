Wizards' Three Biggest Winners Following NBA Draft Lottery

The Washington Wizards have never looked more primed to accomplish their years-long rebuilding goal than they do right now.

Tired of occasional one-and-done playoff appearances without any real contending hopes, they set out to dig a new foundation with hand-picked prospects of their own. That process demanded three consecutive seasons of intentional prioritization of individual player development ahead of nightly wins in the interest of padding their annual draft odds, and they finally reached the desired outcome in winning the rights to make the first pick of the 2026 summer cycle over this past weekend.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard (left) guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Wizards' tendency to fall in the lottery order compared to wherever they were slated to go has normally left room for a few in-house losers, but this is a luck swing momentous enough to the point that most everyone on or associated with the team should benefit greatly from the opportunity presented to the franchise.

With that being said, here are three key figures who should start getting especially excited.

1. Washington's Front Office

The Wizards' management team acted like a clearly-united front following the news that they'd prevailed atop the rest of the league's hungriest talent hunters, insisting that this isn't the time to get ahead of themselves in premature celebration. Sure, they lucked out, but they still have to put in their due diligence in actually researching and settling on their pick, a process that's all-but guaranteed to take weeks, if not the full month-plus they have to work with.

They'll never soak in this moment, at least publicly, given how far they are from the championship aspiration that they've preached since stepping into their respective roles to begin the 2023 offseason, but this has to feel gratifying after all of the outside noise they've had to sit and take since commencing the loss-filled rebuild.

The 17-65 regular season finish will surely go down as one of the best single-season tank jobs since the practice went mainstream. The Wizards clinched the league's worst record with that rate, defying the evened-out odds and seizing control of the lottery as the likeliest winner for the first time since 2018.

Wizards are the first team to have the worst record and win the lottery since 2018:



𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲: 𝗪𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 (𝟯𝟬𝘁𝗵)

2025: Mavericks (19th)

2024: Hawks (20th)

2023: Spurs (27th)

2022: Magic (29th)

2021: Pistons (29th)

2020: Timberwolves (27th)

2019: Pelicans (21st)

𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴:… pic.twitter.com/cAvtolUzLJ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 10, 2026

As competitively-disrespectful as the concept of tanking remains to a vocal minority of basketball purists, this is the way that the long-term game must be played by organizations without any recourse in the talent acquisition department. The last few campaigns may have required some nose-holding, but adding a prestige talent like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or anyone else who catches Washington's eye will make the skeptics immediately forget the means we've had to justify.

2. Trae Young

The Wizards may not have been quite so high on the former Atlanta Hawks point guard's list of preferred trade destinations had he much other league-wide buzz, but alas, outside interest he had not, so D.C. he welcomed as a star looking for a fresh start.

After several seasons spent accumulating increased ire from around the league for his complacence in an inflexible role on a middling roster, here's his chance at a rebuild of his own in tending to his damaged image.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Young took no time to embrace the Wizards as the proven veteran they've needed, both on the court as a seasoned playmaker and on the bench with his advice, and here comes another shot for him to return to positive relevance. He's up for an extension this summer, too, granting him a shot at leveraging all of this positive momentum into a strong start for his injury-free rebrand.

Whoever Washington picks to lead off the 2026 NBA Draft will surely bolster the young corps Young's helped mold and prepare during his limited time in the city, providing one more winning piece to help push the Wizards back into the playoff picture while making Young look helpful as the prospect's guiding hand.

3. Brian Keefe

Arguably no Wizard has a bigger prove-it opportunity ahead of them than the group's head coach, who's all-but guaranteed to resume his sideline role for a third complete season at the helm in 2026-27.

And for those less than interested in reading https://t.co/mbVC2W3GYc pic.twitter.com/jZ2bW4bA2X — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) April 16, 2026

He's captained his lineups to very few wins since taking over midway through the 2023-24 schedule in the interest of losing just enough to continually nab more draftees, giving him his first chance at a fully-extended leash this fall. There's no reason why he can't prioritize hiking up the Wizards' win count on a night-to-night basis with known quantities in Young and Anthony Davis alongside a young talent assembly that'll soon add an all-new headliner.

Still, the question remains - is Keefe up to the task? He hasn't blown any fans away with any overwhelming creativity between his lineup-handling or development on either side of the ball, with his vision for a defensively-stout rotation regularly getting foiled by the undisciplined prospects eating his minutes, and making the switch to an unrelenting stopping attack won't be easy on such a quick turnaround.

At the very least, he won't have to worry about the same job security as some of his peers on other cellar-dwellers following Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins' assertion of Keefe's abilities and buy-in as this group's coach. He's a competitor, just like the players he directs, and he'll likely see the inclusion of an instant Rookie of the Year contender and enhanced spotlight as just as much an opening to solidify himself as Washington's man as anyone else involved with the team.

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