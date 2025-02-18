Wizards Could Have Shot at Ja Morant
In the NBA, players tend to be on a short leash. T Teams want to win and be successful, and so do the players as well. Money is involved and players may want a different situation in their lives. There are rumblings around the NBA that many executives believe the Memphis Grizzlies may look to move on from Ja Morant: could he find his way to the Washington Wizards?
Many were shocked to see the Dallas Mavericks move on from Luka Doncic. There may be another surprise this summer in the case of Ja Morant. One individual recently had a conversation with an NBA Executive and he mentioned we all need to keep an eye on Ja Morant this summer. This makes sense as the Memphis Grizzlies have had a lot of success without Ja Morant.
Before the Washington Wizards acquired Tyus Jones a couple of years ago, he started in place of Ja Morant as he dealt with some off-the-court issues. Most recently this season and last, Scottie Pippen Jr. had the opportunity to start in place of Ja Morant too. Both Jones and Pippen Jr. were impressive as they contributed tremendously in place of Morant. Morant has missed a lot of games for the Grizzlies too so it makes a lot of sense why they may be ready to move on from him.
In the case of the Wizards, they need a star and true leader. Ja Morant is a dynamic point guard who can both score and find his teammates. He is an all-star in this league and one of the best players at his craft when healthy too. He is a player who can accelerate the rebuild in Washington.
Ja Morant is a player who can take games over offensively. His exciting play will increase ticket sales. We have seen the effects when star players are coming to play the Wizards at Capital One Arena. Every seat is filled in that arena when that happens. Can you imagine the effect Ja Morant will have every game if the Wizards acquire him?
Ja Morant makes sense for the Wizards on so many different levels. He also has the possibility of attracting other free agent all-star players because he is must-see TV. He will be a great fit for the Wizards as he will fit in quite well with the young talent the Wizards have in Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George.
The possibility of the Wizards getting the number one pick may be all that it takes to get Ja Morant. The beauty of this situation is Morant is only 25 years old. He certainly fits the timeline here for the Washington Wizards.
