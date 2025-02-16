Ranking Wizards Best All-Stars of 21st Century
With the NBA All-Star weekend upon us, it is nice to revisit the past. It is hard to see their Washington Wizards in the state they are in at the moment. We know good things take time. We also know good things come to those who wait. It is hard to have patience, however, it is a must at this time. The Washington Wizards had their fair share of All-Stars. Here is a small list of All-Stars to reminisce upon.
1. Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is the one player many can consistently agree that is considered the greatest of all time in the game of basketball. He was so dynamic and so clutch, not only is he called the G.O.A.T., he also is Air Jordan as he has the number one selling shoe in history.
2. John Wall
When the Wizards drafted John Wall, there was a sense of relief for everyone. He played hard every night for the Wizards. He played so hard, that his body ended up having a lot of wear and tear. He was a guard who could score and get everyone involved too. He was the type of Point Guard that was highly coveted during his prime in the league.
3. Bradley Beal
Whenever you needed a basket, Bradley Beal came to the rescue for the Washington Wizards. He has had a beloved career in D.C. because he did so much for the community and the team. He also has made the most three-pointers in Wizards franchise history. Beal is a player the Wizards will always appreciate.
4. Gilbert Arenas
When you think about Gilbert Arenas, you may think of the case of what could have been for the Wizards. Gilbert Arenas was a player many feared in the NBA. The way he played the game was before his time as he would be a superstar in the era of basketball we have today. Gilbert had the Mamba Mentality and is still highly skilled to this day.
5. Antawn Jamison
Antawn Jamison is another player who was before his time when it came to the game of basketball. He was lethal from beyond the arc. The beauty of his game was that he could beat you with the three-ball, but he also had a strong skillset in the low post.
6. Caron Butler
Caron Butler played alongside Gilbert Arenas and Antawn Jamison. They had their version of a "Big Three" before it even became a thing. Caron was the player who did it all on the court. He excelled at everything he did as he played hard every game. That is why he earned the nickname - "Tough Juice."
