Analyst Brutally Slams Wizards
The Washington Wizards are clearly entering a rebuilding year. They won just 15 games last season, and they didn't do a whole lot to get better during the offseason.
It's pretty clear what direction the Wizards are aiming for heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign, and Bleacher Report's Dan Favale said it without actually saying it.
" If you needed further proof the Washington Wizards give zero flying you-know-whats about winning basketball games, well, what the hell? You definitely didn't need it. They gave it to you anyway," Favale wrote.
Favale then cited Washington's decision to trade Deni Avdija as evidence.
"Flipping Deni Avdija for Malcolm Brogdon, Bub Carrington (No. 14) and a 2029 first-rounder (second-most favorable from Boston, Milwaukee or Portland) is a flagrantly future-focused move," he wrote. "It is also an extension of how the Wizards will operate this season."
Favale didn't go as far to say that the Wizards are tanking. No one will come outright and say it. But it's blatantly obvious that Washington is playing for the future.
And who could blame them?
The Wizards are clearly not playoff contenders, which makes their decision to sign Jonas Valanciunas over the summer that much stranger. That being said, Washington can also flip Valanciunas at the trade deadline, which may have been its goal all along.
On the bright side, the Wizards are building a rather intriguing group of young talent.
They selected Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick, swung the deal for Carrington and have a couple of other nice young pieces in Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert.
It's not exactly the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it's a decent start.
Expect Washington to be pretty active in trade talks between now and February, with Valanciunas, Brogdon and Kyle Kuzma all representing prime candidates to be moved.
