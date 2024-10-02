Analyst Makes League-Leading Prediction for Wizards Rookie
The Washington Wizards made a move in the 2024 NBA Draft to acquire guard Bub Carrington. He has the talent and potential to end up becoming the lead guard for the Wizards moving into the future.
During his one college season with Pittsburgh, Carrington showed off big scoring and playmaking potential.
He ended up playing in 33 games, averaging 13.8 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. In addition to those numbers, he shot 41.2 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from the three-point line.
Looking ahead to his rookie season, there are a lot of high expectations for Carrington.
Bleacher Report has predicted the 2025 NBA rookie stat leaders in every category. When it came to assists, Carrington was their pick.
"Carrington backed up his 5.2 assists per game at Pittsburgh with 5.2 assists during summer league. He makes smart reads off the dribble in ball-screen and isolation situations. At 6'4" in a potential lineup with shot-makers Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert, plus Alex Sarr who can both pick-and-pop or roll, Carrington has the positional size, surrounding shooting weapons and an athletic finisher, which should allow for his previous passing numbers to translate."
Washington will need Carrington to score the basketball as well. However, his ability to make plays for his teammates made him even more intriguing.
It has been awhile since the Wizards had a legitimate star point guard. John Wall was one of the last that they had. Carrington could develop into being that kind of guard for the franchise.
At this point in time, Malcolm Brogdon is projected to end up being the starting point guard to begin the year. But, the wide viewpoint is that the veteran guard will end up being traded before the deadline. Assuming that does happen, Carrington would be the next man up at the position.
Hopefully, Carrington is able to live up to the hype. Washington needs their draft picks to hit if theyr'e going to get back to being an Eastern Conference contender.
Only time will tell, but as of right now it seems that the Wizards have their point guard of the future. He's receiving a lot of hype and now it's time for him to live up to it on the court.
