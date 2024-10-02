Wizards Entering 'Transition Year'
The Washington Wizards are entering the season with a lot up in the air for the franchise.
The team has a group of young players ready to emerge, some players in their prime, and others that are clear trade bait.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey sees the Wizards in the middle of a transition.
"Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valančiūnas definitely don't fit the timeline of a rebuilding team. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole probably don't, either. And Washington should be canvassing the league from now until the deadline to see if anyone's willing to give up some real value for any of the above," Bailey writes. "It may be painful in the short term, but players such as Bilal Coulibaly, Alexandre Sarr and Bub Carrington need on-court developmental reps."
Given the varying timelines of players on the roster, the Wizards cannot be in a stable place, which makes it hard for the team to move forward. Players like Kuzma and Poole, who are both in the prime of their career, will look to play their best basketball, and that could mess around with the team's overall direction.
The team has promising pieces from the past two drafts, but none of the players are seen as surefire parts of Washington's future. This season is all about finding out which players could be seen as building blocks for the team moving forward. Coulibaly, Sarr and Carrington are among the players who could get that added playing time to see if they are legitimate, but it remains to be seen.
In order to give those players a true chance at developing, sacrifices will have to be made elsewhere on the roster, but those who will be asked to sacrifice for the younger pieces may not be the right fits for the team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!