Brooklyn Nets Player Would Make a Great Addition to the Wizards
There comes a time in life for everyone when they finally decide to fill a need or a void in their lives. Some may work in construction, and there may come a time when those workers may need a new pair of work boots. Well, what do the Washington Wizards need? They have many needs, but one need is a priority — rebounding.
The NBA is a business that has shied away from getting its hands dirty. Every team needs a player who is willing to get their hands dirty. Every team could use a player who is willing to get thrown out of a game for the betterment of the team to fire everyone up. At this time, the Wizards are lacking that player.
Last season was a tough season on the boards once again for the Wizards. Losing Jonas Valanciunas wasn’t an easy decision for the Wizards. He was a big body that took up a lot of space, which allowed him to be a force on the boards. The lack of his presence was felt last season for the Wizards.
Alex Sarr had the weight of the team on his shoulders as he led the Wizards in rebounds each game. The problem there is that Sarr only averaged just under seven boards per game. Sarr is also a frail and thin-framed seven-footer. He lacks the weight to bang down low on the boards. Improving on the boards is something both Sarr and the Wizards must improve on next season.
With that being said, Drew Timme of the Brooklyn Nets would be a great addition to the Wizards. He is 6’10, able to play both the Power Forward and Center position, and he averaged seven boards per game in under 30 minutes each. The Wizards should check with the Nets to see if he is available this summer as they focus on being a better team next season.
