Wizards Should Target Celtics Guard
One way people can succeed is to associate themselves with others who have already experienced success. This goes back to the Bible, mentioning that bad associations can spoil useful habits. The Washington Wizards can surround themselves with good associations by looking into successful teams such as the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics are the defending NBA Champions. When you think of why the Celtics are successful, your initial reason is likely Jayson Tatum. He is the engine of the Celtics. You may even think of the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown. He is the transmission to the team. However, the real key factor to the success of the Celtics is Jrue Holiday.
Holiday is the one thing that is needed to get the team to really start, the key. Holiday has had a successful career ever since his UCLA days. He has always been a good player and has had personal success. However, he hasn’t been able to do much without having a good franchise around him from top to bottom.
With the Milwaukee Bucks, he turned out to be their key to success. Now with the Boston Celtics, he finds himself filling the same role. He simply is a winner and wins everywhere he goes. That is why the Wizards should look into his availability this summer.
As each day passes by, Holiday is getting older. While he isn’t the player he once was, he still can do a lot for a team both on and off the floor. He would be a great mentor for Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole. He also would work well defensively for the Wizards, as they would have the opportunity to pair two great defensive guards with Holiday and Marcus Smart.
Additionally, as the Wizards continue to grow, he could bring a new aspect to the Wizards with his winning abilities. The Wizards need a player who simply knows how to win, no matter what situation they may be in, as the Wizards are close to being a team to reckon with. The Wizards would do well to try to acquire Jrue Holiday from the Celtics.
