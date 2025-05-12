Bub Carrington's Plans as Wizards Draft Representative
The Washington Wizards officially announced Friday that rookie Bub Carrington will represent the team at Monday night's live drawing of this upcoming NBA Draft lottery order. He'll stand in as one of the organizations with the best odds to win the whole thing, potentially taking home the chance to control the board come draft night.
Carrington, a sweet-shooting guard and entertaining young player who's helped excite the fanbase with a brand new young core, makes for a fitting face to stand in for the direction of the developing roster. Bilal Coulibaly stood in his place a year ago, then a rising-second year pro himself, and the Wizards ended the night with the #2 spot in the draft on his watch.
Carrington only learned that he was picked to represent the team at the live event in Chicago, much to his own surprise.
After missing the initial call from Washington General Manager Will Dawkins, which Carrington himself attributed to his video game playing in a confession to the Wizards' media team, the GM eventually told him that he'd be going, as well as some advice: "Don't mess up."
The young Carrington won't be tasked with much besides sitting at his assigned podium and waiting for his team to be called, but he'll be doing what he can in bringing the team all the good fortune they can get. He'll be armed with his own lucky charm, a Wizards poker chip he picked up at last year's NBA Summer League.
Carrington's own thoughts on what the team will do should the stars align was cut off in the video in anticipation for tonight's grand reveal of the lottery order announcement, but the Wizards have as good of a shot to win it all as anyone. They're tied with the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz for the best chance at the #1 pick with 14% odds, and in a draft with these kind of stakes, the team will need all it can get from Bub's last-ditch efforts at bolstering the Wizards' future.
