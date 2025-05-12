Wizards' Nerves are Palpable on Draft Lottery Announcement Day

Today is the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery as one team lands Cooper Flagg at No. 1:



Hornets: 14%

Jazz: 14%

Wizards: 14%

Pelicans: 12.5%

Sixers: 10.5%

Nets: 9%

Raptors: 7.5%

Spurs: 6.7%

Rockets (via Suns): 3.8%

Blazers: 3.7%

Mavericks: 1.8%

Bulls: 1.7%

Kings: 0.8%pic.twitter.com/oOjTYLWGGG