Five Second Round Prospects the Wizards Could Draft
The first round of the NBA Draft has concluded, and the Washington Wizards have a pair of brand-new players to bring home with them in Tre Johnson and Will Riley. The pair of first round prospects look to inject some scoring juice into a defensively-tilted Wizards unit that's more than ready to continue accelerating their rebuild.
Entering night one of the draft, these were the only picks that the Wizards had to look forward to this summer. They had a second-round pick as well mere days ago, but had to say goodbye to that asset by facilitating the Jordan Poole trade.
Right before fans prepared for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to announce who the team planned on bringing in at No. 18, ESPN insider Shams Charania announced a trade. The Wizards opted to move back three spots to the 21st pick in exchange for some second round draft capital, including a Utah Jazz pick to be spent on day two.
Now that the team is back to preparing for a deep-cut selection, it's worth noting the available talent still left on the board at the draft's halfway point.
Several prospects who had potential to get swiped up on Wednesday remain available to anyone who wants to end their slide, with a few intriguing wings still hanging around. This includes Adou Thiero, arguably the most athletic player in his class.
He's a hound on defense and was electric as a vertical play-finisher at Arkansas, doing his damage on both ends with the frame of a brick wall. His shooting remains a question, but there's certainly more than enough to inspire a second round flier.
Another prospect who was largely believed to be straddling the line between rounds was Noah Penda, a defense-first forward who's plenty young and versatile enough to catch the noses of front offices. He's one of the more impressive physical stoppers in the prospect pool, hanging with anyone he guarded in the LNB Élite league with quick feet and natural instincts to go along with his 6'8" height and sturdy build.
Rasheer Fleming is another classic bet you see teams constantly take late in the first round, a 6'9" tweener big who looks to have an intriguing defensive ceiling along with having taken some noteworthy offensive strides. He profiles as an athletic defender, boasting a 7'5" wingspan, and has enough shooting promise to inspire belief that he could transition into a 3&D forward in the pros.
Should the Wizards opt for older, bigger guys who stand out as the more talented bets still availafter Wednesday, two have captivated the draft community like few others.
Ryan Kalkbrenner is perhaps the best bet of any remaining prospect to be an impact player the second he steps onto NBA hardwood, a shotblocker and finisher with some volume efficiency numbers that seem much too good to fail.
He's on the older side at 23 years old, but stands at a very real 7'1", hoists and makes 3-pointers at a good rate, if sparingly, and accumulates statistics on both ends of the floor like few others. The former Creighton star doesn't make it hard to imagine him backing up Alex Sarr and turning the paint into an impenetrable fortress.
Maxime Raynaud is another name to watch as another older big, though he offers much more flare to his game. While Kalkbrenner knows what he can and can't do and sticks to it, Raynaud is much more like Sarr in the sense of what he'll attempt to do, and has proven himself as a deadly presence when he put the ball on the deck at Stanford, where he became a star with his scoring and all-around play.
The Wizards have plenty of work left to do in figuring how to round out this suddenly-expanded class, and the team's fan base should get excited about potentially adding another young piece to Washington's talent hub.
