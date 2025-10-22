Former Wizards Guard Brings Winning Experience to Coaching Staff
The Washington Wizards have only been coached by Brian Keefe for the past season and a half. The team is entering the 2025-26 NBA season with hopes of improving on last year's 18-64 record.
Multiple players have joined the team, such as veteran guard CJ McCollum and forward Cam Whitmore. First-round picks and rookies Tre Johnson and Will Riley are also new to the team. So is second-rounder Jamir Watkins.
Washington welcomed another new face to the franchise this week. Former Wizards guard Shabazz Napier joins Keefe's coaching staff as an apprentice.
What does Shabazz Napier bring to the Wizards' coaching staff?
Napier joins a coaching staff under Keefe that features Alexis Ajinca, Adam Caporn, Brian Randle, David Vanterpool, J.J. Outlaw, and T.J. Sorrentine. Ajinca is also a former NBA player, like Napier. The two have international experience, as well.
In addition to Napier being a former NBA player, he is a recent two-time LBA champion. The LBA is the Lega Basket Serie A based overseas in Italy.
Last year, Napier not only played for Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga League (BBL), but he was also named the 2025 Finals MVP when his team won the championship.
Napier is no stranger to winning titles. In college, the former Wizards guard won two NCAA Men's Basketball championships with the University of Connecticut Huskies. Napier won titles as a freshman in 2011 and again as a senior in 2014.
The Wizards haven't won an NBA title since 1978, when they were known as the Washington Bullets. The last time the franchise made the NBA Finals was a year later.
Napier brings a winning mentality and impressive international resume to the nation's capital. As an apprentice in Keefe's program, the former Huskies guard should make a wonderful addition to the Wizards coaching staff.
Napier is one of a few former Wizards players to join an NBA coaching staff before the new season tips off. Following in the footsteps of Anjica, Rashard Lewis and Mike Muscala have taken to the sidelines in coaching roles.
Lewis joined the San Antonio Spurs organization as the Director of Player Development. After being invited to join the Spurs bench at the Summer League, the former Wizards and Orlando Magic forward has a new role in the league.
Muscala joined Jordan Ott's staff with the Phoenix Suns about the same time as Lewis's announcement. Just like Napier, Muscala played briefly for Washington. Napier will be present alongside Keefe and the rest of the Wizards' coaching staff when the team opens the season against the Milwaukee Bucks.
