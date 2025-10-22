Inside The Wizards

Former Wizards Guard Brings Winning Experience to Coaching Staff

The Washington Wizards have added an apprentice within head coach Brian Keefe's staff this season.

Scott Conrad

Aug 5, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (5) makes a pass in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (5) makes a pass in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have only been coached by Brian Keefe for the past season and a half. The team is entering the 2025-26 NBA season with hopes of improving on last year's 18-64 record.

Multiple players have joined the team, such as veteran guard CJ McCollum and forward Cam Whitmore. First-round picks and rookies Tre Johnson and Will Riley are also new to the team. So is second-rounder Jamir Watkins.

Washington welcomed another new face to the franchise this week. Former Wizards guard Shabazz Napier joins Keefe's coaching staff as an apprentice.

What does Shabazz Napier bring to the Wizards' coaching staff?

Napier joins a coaching staff under Keefe that features Alexis Ajinca, Adam Caporn, Brian Randle, David Vanterpool, J.J. Outlaw, and T.J. Sorrentine. Ajinca is also a former NBA player, like Napier. The two have international experience, as well.

In addition to Napier being a former NBA player, he is a recent two-time LBA champion. The LBA is the Lega Basket Serie A based overseas in Italy.

Shabazz Napier is a former Washington Wizards guard who recently joined head coach Brian Keefe's staff as an apprentice.
Mar 10, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (5) shoots the ball as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Last year, Napier not only played for Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga League (BBL), but he was also named the 2025 Finals MVP when his team won the championship.

Napier is no stranger to winning titles. In college, the former Wizards guard won two NCAA Men's Basketball championships with the University of Connecticut Huskies. Napier won titles as a freshman in 2011 and again as a senior in 2014.

The Wizards haven't won an NBA title since 1978, when they were known as the Washington Bullets. The last time the franchise made the NBA Finals was a year later.

Napier brings a winning mentality and impressive international resume to the nation's capital. As an apprentice in Keefe's program, the former Huskies guard should make a wonderful addition to the Wizards coaching staff.

Shabazz Napier isn't the only former Washington Wizard to join an NBA coaching staff. Rashard Lewis & Mike Muscala have, too.
Aug 5, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (5) plays against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Napier is one of a few former Wizards players to join an NBA coaching staff before the new season tips off. Following in the footsteps of Anjica, Rashard Lewis and Mike Muscala have taken to the sidelines in coaching roles.

Lewis joined the San Antonio Spurs organization as the Director of Player Development. After being invited to join the Spurs bench at the Summer League, the former Wizards and Orlando Magic forward has a new role in the league.

Muscala joined Jordan Ott's staff with the Phoenix Suns about the same time as Lewis's announcement. Just like Napier, Muscala played briefly for Washington. Napier will be present alongside Keefe and the rest of the Wizards' coaching staff when the team opens the season against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

feed

Published
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/Washington Wizards News