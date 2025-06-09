How Naz Reid Would Fit with Wizards
One thing many NBA teams look forward to is the offseason. The NBA regular season is long and tiring. Sometimes, teams have to play games on back-to-back nights, which tends to wear the body out. Some teams look forward to the offseason because they’re bad teams. During the offseason, those bad teams can take that time to evaluate the talent on the roster and make some changes where they see fit. This is something the Washington Wizards are preparing to do.
The Wizards have already begun their evaluation for the offseason. This may have started as the season continued, as they were the first team in the NBA to be virtually eliminated from playoff contention. One player who is expected to enter free agency is Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid. The Wizards would do well to pursue him in free agency, as he would make a great fit for the team.
Reid is undersized at the center position. He is a 6’9" big man who came off the bench for the Timberwolves. He is a scoring machine and can do a lot of damage from everywhere on the court. His three-point shot has improved over the years, and he already has a nice mid-range game as well as a soft touch around the rim. He would fit perfectly next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt.
Sarr would probably be forced to play the center position full-time if the Wizards sign Reid. Sarr would certainly need to hit the gym and bulk up if that is the case. Reid isn’t the defender Sarr is. However, his offensive game may be more polished than Sarr's, despite the latter having the higher ceiling. The Wizards may struggle on the boards and defensively by adding Reid. However, they would be a force to reckon with offensively. Adding Reid may be worth it, as the Wizards have capable defenders on the wings already in Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!