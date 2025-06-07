How Pacers Could Help Wizards Take Next Step
When someone reaches a new height of success in life, multiple options become available to the individual. They may look for a huge payout somewhere else. Many companies refuse to offer the salary someone may deserve. When that happens, those employees may look for a change of scenery. Another thing that may happen is that an individual may look for a new challenge. With that being the case, the Washington Wizards should network with the Indiana Pacers.
Networking is a strategy used to connect with others on many ventures in life. One may look to do this to grow and move forward in life. Considering the Pacers may become NBA champions this season, the Wizards will do well to network with them. They have overachieved this year. Their team collectively has played well and beaten all the odds thus far, leading to a current 1-0 advantage over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals. With that being said, it may be open season for them this summer.
After reaching the top of the mountain, or even if they fall just short of a title, they may look for a different path or opportunity. The Pacers have multiple players who would instantly shape and transform the Wizards. Players such as Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin would do wonders for them.
If those players come available this summer, the Wizards should pick up their phones immediately. They would fit into the regular rotation, perhaps even the starting unit immediately. They all shoot the ball well from beyond the arc, and are good on the defensive end, too. Turner in particular is one of the best defenders in the league!
The Wizards should certainly keep an eye on this situation that may unfold in Indiana with the Pacers.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!