How Pacers Could Help Wizards Take Next Step

The Indiana Pacers may be the team that will help the Washington Wizards take the next step in their rebuild.

Tyrone Montgomery

Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
When someone reaches a new height of success in life, multiple options become available to the individual. They may look for a huge payout somewhere else. Many companies refuse to offer the salary someone may deserve. When that happens, those employees may look for a change of scenery. Another thing that may happen is that an individual may look for a new challenge. With that being the case, the Washington Wizards should network with the Indiana Pacers.

Networking is a strategy used to connect with others on many ventures in life. One may look to do this to grow and move forward in life. Considering the Pacers may become NBA champions this season, the Wizards will do well to network with them. They have overachieved this year. Their team collectively has played well and beaten all the odds thus far, leading to a current 1-0 advantage over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals. With that being said, it may be open season for them this summer.

After reaching the top of the mountain, or even if they fall just short of a title, they may look for a different path or opportunity. The Pacers have multiple players who would instantly shape and transform the Wizards. Players such as Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin would do wonders for them.

If those players come available this summer, the Wizards should pick up their phones immediately. They would fit into the regular rotation, perhaps even the starting unit immediately. They all shoot the ball well from beyond the arc, and are good on the defensive end, too. Turner in particular is one of the best defenders in the league!

The Wizards should certainly keep an eye on this situation that may unfold in Indiana with the Pacers.

Published
Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

