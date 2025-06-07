Which Wizards Player Will Have Biggest Sophomore Jump?
As the Washington Wizards prepare for next season, it is appropriate to remember all the hard work the team put in this season. The roster was constructed of many young rookie players, a few veterans, and just one star player entering his prime. That one star, Jordan Poole, is dependent and needs some assistance to lead the team. Considering the Wizards had multiple rookies this season, one question that is worth considering is who will have the biggest sophomore jump?
Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson and Kyshawn George have exceeded expectations this season. Sarr should have been in the running for the Rookie of the Year Award. Carrington is a player who continued to grow as the season went on. Johnson made the most of his minutes late in the year, and George was solid on both ends of the floor throughout the entire season. However, the player from this group who will take the biggest leap forward next season is Carrington.
The way he ended the regular season this year is something to write home about. He made the game-winning shot against a team that made the playoffs in the Miami Heat. Carrington should make the biggest jump forward, as he is a player who always has the ball in his hands and runs the show. The Wizards have shown extreme trust in him early on. This may be credited to his dedication to the team. Carrington is a player who played in every game this season, and he even played after hearing the heartbreaking news that his father passed away.
Under circumstances like that, there is no doubt the Wizards gained even more respect and trust in him. He is a player who will benefit from any player the Wizards select in the draft. Carrington got better as the season went on, so this only feels like the beginning of much success for him. For those reasons, he will take the biggest jump forward for all sophomores on the Wizards next season.
