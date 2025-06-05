Wizards Should Consider Adding Former Knicks Head Coach
The Washington Wizards may have to make a head coaching move soon.
As the rebuild for the Wizards continues to progress, the results haven’t truly manifested yet. The firing of former Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. came as a surprise. While he didn’t feel like the right man for the job, his replacement, Brian Keefe, feels even more underwhelming as the Head Coach. Coach Keefe feels like a bridge replacement who will soon be replaced once the rebuild is over. As the Wizards continue to rebuild, should they consider bringing in former New York Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau?
Coach Thibodeau has a career record of 578-419. He is a coach who expects a lot from his best players. He plays his core players a lot of minutes. This enforces trust within his team and allows them to truly give their all. He is also a defensive-minded coach. He preaches and prioritizes defense ahead of offense.
Thibodeau would be the perfect coach for the Wizards, as they tend to struggle every year defensively. The team is young, so they would be able to manage and handle a heavy number of minutes. He would bring out the best in this young Wizards team. Thibodeau has an impressive resume as he has won everywhere he has coached. Thibodeau has won the Coach of the Year Award twice in his coaching career, coached the NBA All-Star game, and won a championship as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics in 2008.
