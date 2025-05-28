How the Wizards Could Acquire Future Star Cam Thomas
The most exciting decisions in life are the unexpected ones. The Washington Wizards may have an unexpected decision on the horizon.
Talent is lurking all over the NBA. Everyone wants to improve their roster. Everyone also wants to be able to afford the roster they have to avoid going into the luxury tax. However, many players in the league are in bad situations and may find themselves stuck in those situations at the current moment. Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets is one player who comes to mind.
The Wizards aren’t happy with their number six overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Brooklyn Nets aren’t happy with their current draft pick either, as they currently have the eighth overall pick. The Nets are a team like the Wizards, who have been struggling over the years and would like to accelerate the timeline of their rebuild. A trade between the two teams could benefit all parties involved.
The Wizards may have cap space to bring in a star player this summer as the contracts of Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, and even Richaun Holmes could leave the books this year. Brooklyn’s star guard Cam Thomas is a restricted free agent this summer and could be packaged to the Wizards as the Nets are hoping to secure another lottery pick. The Wizards' pick is higher than theirs, so there certainly would be interest there.
Cam Thomas would accelerate the rebuild for the Wizards as pairing him next to Jordan Poole would be lethal in the Eastern Conference. Thomas is a future star in the league. At just 23 years of age, he averaged a career high 24 points last season, along with four assists. If the Nets don’t make the call, the Wizards certainly should take the initiative.
